Spartanburg Community College Donates Almost $23,000 of Chaser Onesies and Hats to Spartanburg Medical Center

Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce a donation of over 3,600 Chaser onesies and hats to Spartanburg Medical Center.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is proud to announce a donation of over 3,600 Chaser onesies and hats to Spartanburg Medical Center, or as it’s locally known, Spartanburg Regional. This generous contribution aims to support the hospital's pediatric and neonatal units, providing comfort to newborns and promising a future at Spartanburg Community College.

The donation includes a variety of sizes of onesies and hats. The white onesies are designed with SCC’s mascot, Chaser, and “Future Chaser” messaging. The matching white hats include Chaser’s paw in SCC’s signature blue and green. SCC donated enough hats and onesies to give to every baby born at Regional for the next six months.

"By partnering with Spartanburg Regional, Spartanburg Community College reaffirms its dedication to the community from cradle to career, said Dr. Stacey Obi, Vice President of Strategic Innovation at Spartanburg Community College. “Since our opening in 1963, we have been committed to bringing families together and providing unhindered access to higher education that can change lives. Learning begins the very first day, and SCC continues to support and educate our community every step of the way."

This almost $23,000 donation is part of Spartanburg Community College's ongoing initiative to give back to the local community and affirm its place as the community’s college. By partnering with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, SCC aims to continue to forge a relationship that benefits not only the babies but also the Upstate workforce. SCC works to educate and train nurses and other medical professionals who, upon graduation, have a direct line of employment at Regional.

The President of Spartanburg Community College, Dr. Michael Mikota, was thrilled to present the donations to Phil Feisal, President of Spartanburg Medical Center, today, stating, “Each and every day, newborn babies arrive in our community with bright futures and hidden talents. Their special gifts will be revealed to the world in the years to come, and we at Spartanburg Community College, in partnership with Spartanburg Medical Center, want to inspire those new members of our community and their families to take every opportunity to chase their dreams and unleash all their potential talents! Go Chasers!”

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System has a long-standing reputation for excellence in pediatric and neonatal care, serving thousands of families in the Upstate South Carolina region. In fact, Spartanburg Medical Center averages around 300 births per month.

For more information about Spartanburg Community College and its community initiatives, please visit sccsc.edu.

About Spartanburg Community College:

Spartanburg Community College (SCC) is a public, two-year comprehensive community college serving the citizens of Spartanburg, Union, and Cherokee counties in South Carolina. SCC offers various academic programs and workforce training to prepare students for successful careers and lifelong learning.

About Spartanburg Medical Center:

Spartanburg Medical Center (Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System) is a research and teaching hospital located in Spartanburg, South Carolina: Spartanburg Medical Center on East Wood Street and Spartanburg Medical Center — Mary Black Campus on Skylyn Drive. Spartanburg Medical Center offers state-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment for Upstate South Carolina residents.

Savanna James
Spartanburg Community College
jamess@sccsc.edu

