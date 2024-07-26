World's Largest Bomb Squad Training Exercise

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State recently hosted the 2024 "Raven's Challenge,” the world's largest annual training exercise for public safety bomb squads and military explosive ordnance disposal teams at the State Preparedness Training Center (SPTC) in Oriskany, NY. Bomb technicians and military personnel representing various places around New York State, the country, and the world, including Germany, Poland, Ukraine, and Canada, participated in the exercise and engaged in training on response tactics for improvised explosive devices.

“We are pleased to be the host state for public safety and military personnel to strengthen their emergency preparedness skills and bolster the relationship between state emergency responders and those from around the world,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State has some of the best training facilities, and these practices will ensure our first responders can respond effectively to any situation and protect the public.”

During the week-long exercise, teams conducted scenario-based training based on the current threat environment and intelligence, fostering skills and capabilities such as information exchange, team building, and working in realistic environments. Many different parts of the State and the country, and some organizations from around the world were represented at this year’s exercise, including:

Alleghany County PA Police Department

Butler County OH Sheriff’s Office

City of Erie PA Police Department

Erie County NY Sheriff’s Office

Erie County PA Sheriff’s Office

German Federal Police

Massachusetts State Police

Monroe County NJ Sheriff’s Office

New Haven CT Police Department

New Jersey State Police

New York State Police

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsburgh PA Police Department

Poland OED

City of Rochester Police Department

City of Syracuse Police Department

Toronto CAN Police

Portland ME Police HDU

Ukrainian EOD

U.S. Capitol Police

U.S. Department of Defense

Waterloo CAN Regional Police Services

The Raven's Challenge is funded by the U.S. Army and coordinated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and partner agencies including the Army, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and state and local law enforcement agencies. The ATF also conducted the Raven's Challenge exercise this year in Washington, Virginia, Utah, and Kentucky. This is the fifth time New York State has hosted this interagency exercise at the SPTC.

Since 2006, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) has administered $29.6 million in federal homeland security funding to support the 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads in New York State. This funding, coupled with effective training exercises such as the Raven's Challenge, helps prepare these teams to respond to New York's ever-evolving threat landscape.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York State operates one of finest first responder training centers in the world and we were pleased to host the prestigious Raven’s Challenge this year. Bringing together emergency responders from across the country and around the world for this type of training can help foster best practices and develop partnerships that can be extremely beneficial when a crisis situation occurs.”

ATF NY Special Agent in Charge Bryan Miller said, “This training expands our local, state and federal partnerships which keep the public safe when agencies respond to emerging threats involving explosives. We are extremely proud of our partnership with NYS DHSES and welcome the opportunity to train amongst professionals in a premier training facility. The close collaboration between these organizations is a testament to the expertise and professionalism of all involved.”

About the State Preparedness Training Center

New York State is home to one of the premier emergency response training facilities in the nation – the State Preparedness Training Center (SPTC) in Oriskany. Located on 1,100 acres, the SPTC offers an extensive series of realistic training venues, a Swift Water and Flood Training venue, a 45,000 square foot City Scape complex, and an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) simulator. From classroom lectures and discussions, to skill development lanes, to reality and high-performance scenario-based training, the SPTC offers state, local, and federal agencies a wide range of opportunities for dynamic emergency first responder training.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, or visit our website.