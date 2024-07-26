Police investigates activities on White River farm

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola assures the nation that the SAPS will ensure a thorough investigation into allegations that 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a farm in White River, Mpumalanga were allegedly receiving military training.

General Masemola welcomes the intelligence driven operation that led to the takedown operation this morning by a multidisciplinary team including detectives and specialised units within the SAPS.

A team of detectives is investigating alleged suspicious activities that are taking place at the farm.

When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm this morning they found the Libyans housed in military tents. Military training equipment was also found including licensed firearms.

SAPS detectives cannot rule out the possibility that the farm that is accredited as a security training site is allegedly being utilised as an illegal military training camp.

The SAPS is working closely with the Department of Home

Affairs (DHA) on this case to determine the circumstances surrounding how these nationals obtained their visas.

General Masemola has called for calm and says he has full confidence in the team that is working on this cases. He added that police will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of what kind of activities have been taking place on the farm.

“During the takedown operation, police also found dagga and cocaine. Some of the other drugs found in their posssesion are being sent to the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory in Pretoria to identify them as illegal substances. The safety and security of our citizens is of paramount importance and the SAPS remains committed to dealing decisively with transnational organised crime.”, said Gen Masemola.

