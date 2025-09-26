MEC Violet Mathye urges caution on Limpopo roads amid religious and social gatherings

With major religious events, pilgrimages and social gatherings scheduled for this weekend, the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has stepped up traffic management measures to prepare for the expected surge in road travel. The increase in movement also coincides with ongoing Heritage Month festivities, which are expected to draw additional visitors to the province.

Traffic law enforcement officers have been strategically deployed along major routes and at high-volume intersections, including the N1, N11, R101, R81, R71, R579, R37, R36, R40, R528, R574, R516, R521, D4040, D19, R524 and R523. These operations will ensure smooth traffic flow while prioritising the safety of all road users.

A zero-tolerance approach will be maintained towards dangerous conduct such as speeding, overloading, drunk driving, and operating unroadworthy vehicles. Motorists are equally reminded of their responsibility to keep vehicles in roadworthy condition, wear seatbelts at all times, avoid distractions such as mobile phone use, and rest adequately to guard against fatigue.

MEC for transport and community safety, Ms Violet Mathye, appealed for heightened vigilance and patience during this peak travel period: “As Limpopo welcomes thousands of visitors for religious activities, cultural celebrations and family holidays, I urge every driver to put safety first. Let us demonstrate respect, tolerance, and care for one another by driving responsibly and observing the rules of the road. Together, we can prevent unnecessary crashes and ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely.”

Enquiries:

Mr Dali Tshifhiwa, MEC Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 082 904 0262

Ms Tidimalo Chuene, Department Spokesperson

Cell: 082 331 0227

#ServiceDeliveryZA