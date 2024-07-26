NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Judge Rita Cornish to new Business and Chancery Court

NEWS RELEASE

July 26, 2024

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Judge Rita Cornish to new Business and Chancery Court

SALT LAKE CITY (July 26, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Judge Rita Cornish to become the first judge in the new Business and Chancery Court. The Business and Chancery court was created by the Legislature in 2023 House Bill 216. It is a specialized court with jurisdiction over complex commercial litigation disputes. This appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.

“I am thankful for Judge Cornish’s trust and willingness to serve Utah in this new role,” Gov. Cox said. “Her unique experience in commercial litigation and as a judge on the Second District Court makes her ideally suited for this position.”

Judge Cornish has served on the Second District Court bench since 2021, covering Davis, Weber, and Morgan counties. Prior to that, she was a shareholder at Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, P.C., where she maintained a complex civil litigation practice, focusing on construction, corporate, and property disputes. Previously, she clerked for the Honorable Carolyn B. McHugh on the Utah Court of Appeals.

She currently serves on the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Utah Rules of Civil Procedure and the Executive Committee for the Litigation Section of the Utah State Bar and is President of the David K. Watkiss – Sutherland II Inns of Court.

Judge Cornish received her juris doctorate, with highest honors, from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah. She also has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Utah.

“I am honored that Gov. Cox has placed his trust in me to be the first judge nominated to the Business and Chancery Court,” Judge Cornish said. “I am deeply invested in the mission of the Business and Chancery Court and am truly excited about its unique role within the judiciary. If fortunate enough to receive the Senate’s approval, I will endeavor to serve Utah’s citizens and its business community with diligence, integrity, and fairness.”

