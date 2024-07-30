Proficio Launches New ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation Service
Service Helps Organizations Better Prepare and Respond to Cyber Attacks
With ProBAS, cybersecurity management can rest easy, confident that attacks will be detected and contained.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proficio®, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced the roll out of its ProBAS Breach and Attack Simulation service. By rigorously testing an organization’s security defenses, ProBAS ensures they can prevent compromise events and detect attacks throughout the entire threat detection and response process. From device alert logs to SIEM, SOC detection, and containment response actions, ProBAS covers every aspect.
“Cyber criminals only need to be lucky once, but cyber defenders must be vigilant and successful at countering attacks every time in order to protect their environment. ProBAS embodies this relentless vigilance by not only identifying potential threats, but also implementing mitigation strategies to ensure continuous and comprehensive defenses,” says Brad Taylor, co-founder and CEO, Proficio. “Our service simulates a diverse array of cyber threats such as malware, phishing, or ransomware which are tailored to specific business context, ensuring realistic testing environments that help organizations better prepare to counter cyber events.”
ProBAS delves deep into the realm of cyber warfare with detailed simulations of MITRE ATT&CK techniques. From credential theft to sophisticated data exfiltration, ProBAS immerses security systems in the crucible of real-world cyber battles. Leveraging cutting-edge simulation technology to perform deep and comprehensive vulnerability security assessments, ProBAS uncovers and addresses critical vulnerabilities in an organization’s cyber defenses before they can be exploited.
Additionally, ProBAS’s elite cybersecurity experts adopt adversarial roles for red team evaluations, rigorously testing and honing an organization’s defense mechanisms against advanced threats and enhancing internal team readiness against sophisticated cyberattacks. Following the simulations, ProBAS provides immediate feedback and insights, proposes strategic enhancements, and imparts actionable recommendations to bolster cybersecurity frameworks.
“With ProBAS, cybersecurity management can rest easy, confident that attacks will be detected and contained, whether by their own internal security team or SOC partner, like Proficio, after testing thousands of scenarios,” adds Taylor.
As the inventor of SOC-as-a-Service, automated threat response and cybersecurity business intelligence, Proficio was created with the sole purpose of advancing the global mission of MDR. Recently, Proficio was named a winner of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) category. The company was also named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services. https://www.proficio.com/press-release/proficio-recognized-in-the-2024-gartner-market-guide/.
For more information on Proficio and ProBAS visit: https://www.proficio.com/services/probas-breach-attack-and-simulation/
About Proficio
Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service provider that helps prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to cyber-attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for MDR services annually since 2017, Proficio’s experts provide 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com
