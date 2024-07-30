Postalytics Shows Commitment to the Nonprofit Industry With Third Consecutive Conference Appearance
Leading nonprofit direct mail automation platform provider Postalytics to exhibit at 19th Annual Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference.
Our platform has quickly become the answer to many nonprofit fundraisers' and marketers' prayers because it is easy to use and requires no additional staff.”ROCKLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Postalytics, the leading nonprofit direct mail automation platform provider, will once again be an exhibitor of the 19th Annual Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference, as well as the BridgeTECH event on July 31st - August 2nd.
Postalytics continues its commitment to the nonprofit industry by offering new and flexible direct mail postcards and package formats – and by serving organizations directly as well as several direct response agency clients. Nonprofit organizations within the education, human services, arts & culture, and political action verticals are currently benefiting from the platform.
“As nonprofits continue to evolve their digital transformations, they’re looking for ways to replace long and tedious traditional direct mail processes, and strive to market and fundraise with limited staffs and budgets.,” says Postalytics Strategic Client Executive, Sam Rose, who leads the company’s nonprofit sales efforts. “Our platform has quickly become the answer to many nonprofit fundraisers' and marketers' prayers because it is easy to use and requires no additional staff,” says Rose.
Marketing and direct-response agencies love the Postalytics. For agencies, the platform’s Agency Edition, offers unlimited users and unlimited sub-accounts, enabling them to white-label the platform to all of their clients. And, integration with all the major CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms including HighLevel, ActiveCampaign, Salesforce, HubSpot, Klaviyo, and more make Postalytics popular with both nonprofits and agencies alike.
“We’re eager to be heading to National Harbor, MD again this year to see our clients, prospects, and agency and technology partners in person,” said David Hazeltine, Postalytics’ Director of Marketing. “Our platform caters to all of the outbound communication needs of nonprofits – fundraising, monthly & planned giving, membership marketing & retention, event marketing, and more. And with the ability to mail 5 pieces or 5 million pieces, no nonprofit organization or agency is too small or too large for the platform,” adds Hazeltine.
Postalytics is sending a team of four to the conference and can be found at Booth #301 on the exhibit floor. For those who want to learn more about Postalytics’ commitment to both nonprofits and marketing agencies, they can…
1. read our Case Study on how its client, Nonprofit Tech Shop (a Digital Reach Online Solutions brand) is using the direct mail automation platform to help its nonprofit client, The Connecticut Project, communicate with constituents in low-income and rural areas, at... bit.ly/4djlG39
2. watch the latest episode of the company’s “Print to Pixel" podcast featuring Tim Oleary, CEO of fundraising agency, NextGen Fundraising at... bit.ly/3Sr4lNL.
About The 19th Annual Bridge to Integrated Marketing & Fundraising Conference
The Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW) and the Association of Fundraising Professionals/Washington DC Metro Area Chapter are the producers of both events.
About Postalytics
Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows, deep integration & analytics, in a self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly & easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. Postalytics currently serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on Linked In, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
