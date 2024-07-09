Agency Favorite HighLevel Now Integrates with Direct Mail Automation Leader Postalytics
Digital Marketers Inspired to Add Automated Direct Mail to Their Omnichannel Campaigns
— Dennis Kelly, CEO, Postalytics
Postalytics, the leading direct mail automation platform, now supports HighLevel, the CRM and marketing automation platform that drives the marketing engines for successful small businesses and agencies. HighLevel users can now send automated direct mail as easily as email to deliver marketing messages to customers.
Traditional direct mail can be difficult for marketers. They must coordinate multiple vendors and navigate a workflow unconnected to the rest of their marketing tech stack. With the announced integration, Postalytics has removed the friction, allowing marketers using HighLevel’s CRM to take full advantage of the unique benefits of direct mail.
With the Postalytics HighLevel integration, marketers can:
- Use workflows, tags, and contacts in HighLevel to drive automated direct mail.
- Send single pieces of highly personalized triggered postal mail-with no need to restrict themselves to large batches or minimum mailing volumes.
- Let Postalytics handle tasks like deduplication, data cleansing, and complex data exporting that normally accompanies a standard direct mail campaign.
- White-label Postalytics, to operate in conjunction with HighLevel’s white-label platform.
“We even include free personalized QR codes and pURLs through the HighLevel integration,” said Postalytics CEO Dennis Kelly. “With this deep integration capability, marketers can easily run complex workflows like re-engagement, lead nurturing, subscription anniversaries, and new customer onboarding.”
Many businesses in a variety of industries use this popular integration to add automated direct mail to their marketing strategies. The integration is available in all Postalytics plans including the Free, Marketer, Pro, and Agency levels.
"As a roofing marketer, I've not only leveraged Postalytics to seamlessly integrate direct mail into my HighLevel workflows for my own business, but I've also set it up for my clients,” says Tom Bartholomew, Owner at RoofingOptimize.com. “It's been a game-changer, allowing us to send personalized postcards and letters seamlessly, adding a powerful offline touchpoint to our digital marketing strategies. The ability to easily automate campaigns and track results has made direct mail an essential part of our lead generation and customer retention efforts.”
Jacob Barnett, Consultant at Barnett Enterprise Group, adds, “Postalytics makes it so easy to trigger direct mail from HighLevel, allowing us to send individual letters, postcards, and self-mailers – automatically and 24/7. After an initial but simple setup, direct mail is printed, mailed, and tracked when HighLevel triggers Postalytics. Now, I can send a personalized, physical touchpoint to my prospects and customers in a fraction of the time it used to take.”
About Postalytics
Postalytics, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Rockland, MA, delivers enterprise-grade direct mail automation with automated workflows. The Postalytics platform delivers deep integration and analytics in self-serve, affordably priced software that marketers in organizations of all sizes can deploy quickly and easily. Postalytics makes direct mail look, act, and feel like a digital marketing channel. The company serves over 10,000 customers in the United States and Canada. Learn more at www.postalytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
