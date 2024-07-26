Approval of Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY23 ESEA funds and FY24 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that we have been granted a Tydings Amendment Waiver of FY23 ESEA funds and FY24 Carryover of Excess Title I, Part A Funds. Pursuant to the authority granted under section 8401(b) of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), the Maine DOE received approval for these waivers from the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE).

The requirements from which Maine will be waived include:

A Tydings amendment waiver from Section 421(b) of the General Provisions Act to the U.S. Department of Education (USDOE). The Tydings amendment waiver extends the availability of Federal Fiscal Year 2022/State Fiscal Year 2023 Elementary and Secondary Education funds. Programs affected by this waiver: Title I, Part A of the ESEA (Improving Basic Programs Operated by Local educational agencies (LEAs), S010A220019) Title I, Part C of the ESEA (Education of Migratory Children, S011A220019) Title I, Part D, Subpart 1 of the ESEA (Prevention and Intervention Programs for Children and Youth Who Are Neglected, Delinquent, or At Risk, S013A220019) Title II, Part A of the ESEA (Supporting Effective Instruction, S367A220018) Title III, Part A of the ESEA (English Language Acquisition, Language Enhancement, and Academic Achievement, S365A220019) Title IV, Part A of the ESEA (Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants, S424A220020) Title IV, Part B of the ESEA (21st Century Community Learning Centers, S287C220019) Title V, Part B, Subpart 2 of the ESEA (Rural and Low-Income School Program, S358B220019)

A carryover limitation waiver from Section 1127(a) of the Elementary & Secondary Education Act of 1965, as amended for Federal Fiscal Year 2023/State Fiscal Year 2024 Title I, Part A funds s (i.e., the Title I, Part A funds that will become carryover funds on October 1, 2024. The carryover limitation waiver waives the requirement that limits the Maine DOE’s ability to grant to its local educational agencies (LEAs) a waiver of the 15 percent Title I, Part A carryover limitation of more than once every three years.

The Maine DOE profoundly appreciates the work of educators, administrators, support staff, and stakeholders with their dedication to supporting students and schools across Maine. If you have any questions about this waiver, please contact your ESEA Regional Program Manager. Contact information can be found here: ESEA Federal Programs | Department of Education (maine.gov)