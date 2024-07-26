Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of scorching hot new books to read in summer 2024

Burying the Shadow by James Thomas Byrnes The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau Deathless by Shayn Fite

Time to enjoy the lovely summer weather and the great outdoors with a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read in summer 2024

Thrilling, suspenseful, romantic, adventurous, slice-of-life, children's books, and captivating nonfiction books to read this summer.” — Explore Authors Magazine

A she-wolf's life is turned upside down when she becomes the first of her pack in generations to receive the gift of an ancient calling in Castling: The Call by J.M. Valentine. This omega-verse fiction is sure to delight fans of this supernatural genre. Kreature of Habit, 979-8990246201

The Tangled Web by Cheryl J. Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

The Device Trial by Tom Breen follows lawyer Brian Bradford who finds himself embroiled in a legal battle with a powerful pharmaceutical company forcing him to engage in unethical conduct to survive, in this thrilling and suspenseful legal drama. BBradford Books, 978-1941859698

Death by Distraction: The Purpose and Derailment of Humankind by Ryann Van Tine takes an informative look at destructive and manipulative patterns behind social media and other distractions that harm humankind, and how to break the cycle. Memento Publishing, 978-1778353215

In the Demanding River by Cheryl J. Corriveau, a woman leaves the real estate business for the treacherous world of boat sales where she finds herself in danger on more than one front in this thrilling suspense. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8987233122

In the follow-up to Operation Arrow Fletcher, in Burying the Shadow by James Thomas Byrnes an agent must find a serial killer in a game of cat and mouse, before her sister meets a grisly fate in this thrilling read. Stoney Creek Press, 979-8990760233

Imperfectly Perfect by K.G. Miles follows the life of a recently divorced woman coming into her own in this captivating slice-of-life set on the ocean in Cape Cod. Pretty Mama Cares Publishing, 979-8-9900887-0-2

Wizards of the Mound by Ray Clifford Martinez II is a thrilling fantasy novel about an estranged mage/teacher for a powerful wizard academy who is forced to return to campus to solve the mysterious death or possible murder of his former mentor. HypnoToad Books 979-8-9903341-0-6

In Deadly Deception by Shana Liddell, after losing her mentor’s support, a woman finds herself battling her sanity and the motives of the people close to her in a thriller that will leave you questioning everything. Cadence Waves Press, 979-8330266166

A sixteen year-old is delivered to the airport by his parents marking the beginning of his odyssey across Mexico in the 1960s where he discovers himself in the gripping memoir, Troubled Traveler by John Gernandt . Milpas Press, 979-8218403737

For Kids’ Sake, Be Great! How Caregivers Create Positive Environments in Separate Homes Howard Lee Brockhouse writes an exemplary guide that helps both children and parents emotionally navigate a post-divorce family. Brockhouse Media, LLC, 979-8990436503

In the third book of Carl Messinger's riveting high concept series, Endless Beginnings, Natalie faces trials and tribulations when one of her planes is hijacked as she also grooms her successor in the airline industry. JKL Publishing, 979-8330273379

James E. Larson's hilariously "punny" book, Pundemonium! Vol. 6 joins Pundemonium! Vol. 1 - 5 with a litany of hysterical new "dad jokes," available now. Lefse Press, 979-8987439289, 979-8989957606

In Deathless by Shayn Fite, a world overrun by bloodthirsty creatures rein supreme in a post-apocalyptic future. Humanity's only glimmer of hope is a young man in search of a champion in this thrilling sci-fi fantasy. Lost Tracks Publishing, 979-8218396725

A young man makes a decision that leaves him on the run from the draft across America in this eye-opening memoir, The Deep End of the Pool: Where you swim, tread water, struggle, or drown by Dave Edwards MuseInks Press, 979-8990682801

Come to the Lights by Chika Agbayi explores the beauty and wonder of life, love, and spirituality in this thoughtful collection of poetry. COMING SOON.

Perceptions of You by Alexis Nicole A wonderful collection of short stories A wonderful collection of short stories and poetry that weaves a tale of mental health and how to live with it. Silverarcher Publishing, 979-8218418885

Beanstalker by Edward Kenny reimagines Jack and the Beanstalk in this fun and beautifully illustrated play for youth and adult readers-like. Bluebird Publishing, 979-8985998726

When You See a Cardinal by Elizabeth Newberry, explores the colorful world of cardinals in this heartwarming children's book. These feathered friends bring comfort and joy, when missing someone dear. Sweeter Than Solitude Press, 979-8218393069

In this beautifully written must-read, A Million Miles from Yesterday by Maureen Connolly, disparate cultures collide when a grieving doctor relives a personal tragedy after he is unable to save a woman from a fire in this riveting tale. Slainte, 979-8869224033

The myth of Medromeda by Lore Wren explores the life of Medusa before she became the feared monster that turns men to stone in this enthralling take on the famed Greek mythological tale. Brillant. Wordlark Publishing, 979-8-9903427-0-5

A cat with heightened sensibilities protects humans through powers and unconditional love in Infinity Tales by M.C. Ryder. In M.C. Ryder's "The Darkened Enchantment," a firefighter with a vampire mom and werewolf dad meets a shy part-time gardener. After tragedy strikes, the women forge a bond despite differences. When their worlds collide, will love win? MEC Publishing, 979-8-9885074-4-4 and 979-8-9885074-2-0

A gripping memoir about a man's life as the son of a pastor in the Bible Belt of Tennessee, in Things I Never Told My Father Growing Up Gay as a Preacher's Son by Jeffrey L Carrier. Anson Breck Publishing, 979-8990311701

A popular freelance shutterbug's life takes a thrilling turn when she meets a fiery professor and art appraiser after her father dies, leaving behind an expensive art collection with clues to a secret treasure in The Philanthrope and the Appraiser by Amelia Paramour.

A man from Albania who has built a great life for himself and his wife in America, becomes disillusioned, eventually exploring the meaning of freedom, Saga Across the Atlantic by Shefqet Meko Arbjon Press, 979-8218398927

The Hot Dog Diaries: Stories from Morgantown's Oldest and Most Beloved Neighborhood Bar by Al Bonner and Jim Antonini shares humorous stories from Morgantown's Oldest Neighborhood Bar. Pump Fake Press, 9798218410339