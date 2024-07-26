Helping Connect New Yorkers to High-speed Broadband

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $70 million in awards through ConnectALL’s Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program as part of a $228 million federal investment to help connect New Yorkers to high-speed broadband internet. The projects include multimillion-dollar commitments to transform public broadband infrastructure in the Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and North Country regions, offering symmetric service options – where the download and upload speeds are the same – at price points below local averages. Together, the projects will result in the construction of more than 800 miles of public broadband infrastructure and connect more than 25,000 homes and businesses.

“These awards mark the next step in our billion-dollar effort to close New York’s digital divide,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to our historic ConnectALL initiative and support from the Biden administration and New York’s congressional delegation, we are funding projects from Syracuse to Franklin County to strengthen our broadband infrastructure and bring affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to more than 25,000 New York families.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These awards through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program will connect tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Upstate New York and deliver reliable high-speed internet service to areas of the state that are unserved and underserved while addressing ConnectALL’s mandate to develop a robust, equitable broadband marketplace across New York State.”

Funding for ConnectALL’s Municipal Infrastructure Program has been awarded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. Broadband infrastructure in the Municipal Infrastructure Program will be owned by a public entity or publicly controlled and Internet Service Providers will use the new broadband infrastructure to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high quality service options.

The first round of awardees includes:

City of Syracuse (Central New York) – $10.8 million: The City of Syracuse is expanding its award-winning Surge Link internet service network to over 13,000 locations in five city neighborhoods - Valley, Skunk City, Washington Square, Northside, Near Northeast. The fixed wireless municipal broadband solution currently serves over 8,700 homes in three neighborhoods. In total, the expanded network will reach the area of the City that experiences the highest rates of poverty and unemployment and lowest educational attainment when compared across the city or county as a whole. The city will build, own, operate, and maintain 20 miles of new fiber optic infrastructure serving 10 fixed wireless hubs, and partner with the Community Broadband Networks Syracuse Municipal, LLC to install, operate, and maintain the fixed wireless network, connect customers, and provide 24/7 customer support. Under the ConnectALL program, Surge Link will offer broadband service for $14.99 per month to low-income households and symmetric 100 Mbps service for $36.99. The city has also worked with the Syracuse Neighborhood Community Center Collaborative to launch the “Digital Empowerment Program” to support residents in the area.

Livingston County will build on its existing public-private partnership with Empire Access to serve over 4,000 locations with high-speed service. This project will reach all known unserved locations in the County that are not already covered under other grant-funded projects, marking a major milestone for “Light Up Livingston,” the County’s initiative to provide access to high-speed, fiber-optic internet to every address in the county. Under the ConnectALL program, Livingston County will contract with Hunt EAS to construct an estimated 340 miles of fiber, 20% of which will be reserved for open-access use by other internet service providers. Franklin County and DANC (North Country) – $2.4 million : The Franklin County project will reach more than 1,600 homes and businesses, including many of the hardest to reach unserved locations in the County, navigating around natural wetlands, areas with no utility service, and areas that already have fiber optic infrastructure. Franklin County will work with the Development Authority of the North Country, which has two decades of experience managing public fiber optic infrastructure, to build 36 miles of open access fiber to the utility poles along the locations to be served. SLICFiber, a private internet service provider, will connect the homes and businesses and there is capacity in the network to support additional providers. The project will allow remote residents to access telehealth services and engage in remote work.

The Municipal Infrastructure Program was based on ConnectALL’s Municipal Infrastructure pilot projects, which demonstrated the transformative benefit of publicly-owned, open access fiber optic networks. Open access networks can be used by multiple service providers, bringing consumer choice to underserved areas, and public ownership means broadband infrastructure is a basic utility available to all households in these communities. The pilot projects leveraged an initial $10 million investment from ConnectALL to fund municipal broadband projects in four upstate communities – the Village of Sherburne in Chenango County, the Town of Nichols in Tioga County, the Town of Diana in Lewis County, and the Town of Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County. All four projects have been completed, connecting more than 3,000 households to high-speed internet at prices below the regional average.

ConnectALL will announce additional rounds of Municipal Infrastructure Program funding in the coming months. For more information, visit the Municipal Infrastructure Program on the ConnectALL website.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer said, “Over $70 million in federal funding is on the way to help rural and underserved communities across Upstate New York from the Southern Tier to the North Country to help install the final miles of broadband infrastructure needed to connect more than 25,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet. This is how we can close the digital divide in Upstate NY. Broadband is not a luxury, it is a necessity, a utility as vital as electricity for success in our modern economy to ensure people can stay connected, have access to healthcare, jobs, and school. This is only the latest in hundreds of millions in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law that is helping the Empire State lead the nation in closing the digital divide. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul to help put these federal dollars to work bringing affordable, high-speed internet to countless New Yorkers.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Access to affordable, high-quality internet is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity for everyday life. New Yorkers rely daily on broadband to connect them with work opportunities, health care, education and much more. This funding will go directly toward bridging the digital divide and deliver high-speed internet to families across New York State. I am proud to have worked to deliver federal funding for the ConnectALL program and I will continue to fight so every New Yorker has access to reliable, high-quality internet.”

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul established the $1 billion ConnectALL Initiative – New York’s largest-ever investment in broadband access – to close the state’s digital divide, transform digital infrastructure, and ensure that all New Yorkers have access to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband internet service. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including: