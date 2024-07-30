Anura Earns the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the Fifth Year
Anura, an ad fraud solution expert & provider, earns the Certified Against Fraud seal from TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) for the 5th consecutive year.
Anura is honored to receive re-certification from TAG. This recognition further motivates us to evolve our ad fraud protection solution to address the challenges in the digital advertising industry.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura, an industry-leading expert and provider of ad fraud solutions, proudly announces it has earned the Certified Against Fraud seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the fifth consecutive year. TAG is a global certification program dedicated to industry best practices in fraud prevention, brand safety, malware protection, and transparency enhancement.
— Rich Kahn
The prestigious TAG certification is a mark of excellence in the digital advertising industry and is awarded only after a rigorous review of a company's anti-fraud policies and procedures. Anura’s adherence to these stringent standards, validated annually by third-party auditors, demonstrate Anura’s commitment to protecting its customers from online fraud and other malicious activities.
"We commend Anura for adopting the rigorous standards for fraud prevention necessary to achieve the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal. This certification highlights Anura's leadership in protecting the digital ecosystem from criminal activity," said TAG CEO Mike Zaneis.
By securing recertification, Anura reaffirms its position as a trusted guardian of digital advertising integrity, assuring partners and clients of a secure and transparent advertising environment. Through its continued participation in TAG's initiatives, Anura contributes significantly to the ongoing battle against malicious activities and threats in digital advertising.
"As an organization deeply committed to ad fraud prevention, Anura is honored to receive re-certification from TAG. This recognition further motivates us to innovate and evolve our ad fraud protection solution to address the ever-emerging challenges in the digital advertising industry," stated Rich Kahn, Anura CEO and Co-Founder.
For more information about Anura and its commitment to digital ad fraud protection, please visit https://www.anura.io.
About Anura.io:
Anura is an ad fraud prevention solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware, and human fraud. Its solution mitigates ad fraud, allowing advertisers to maximize their ROI and protect their digital advertising investments.
Benchmarked against validated conversion data, Anura can ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of the solution. Anura also offers the most detailed analytics dashboard to provide proof of fraud. With a combination of machine learning and experienced engineers, Anura can detect even the most sophisticated fraud techniques in real time. As a result, Anura’s solution mitigates ad fraud allowing advertisers to invest more resources toward growing their business.
About TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group): TAG is the leading global initiative dedicated to combating criminal activity and fostering trust in the digital advertising industry. By uniting industry leaders, sharing threat intelligence, and promoting best practices worldwide, TAG champions the elimination of fraudulent traffic, brand safety assurance, and transparency enhancement.
