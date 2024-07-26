Seminar dedicated to popularisation of veterinary law increases sector’s understanding of ethics and obligations

MACAU, July 26 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) and the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals jointly held “Veterinary law popularisation seminar” to brief the veterinary clinical care sector on the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons” and their rights and obligations. A series of laws and regulations, including “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, “Animal Protection Law” and “Animal Epidemic Prevention Law”, was introduced during the seminar to encourage the sector to comply with the rules and apply them in their operations, so as to raise the veterinary profession’s service standard.

Fulfil professional ethics and obligations to raise clinical standard

To facilitate the implementation of “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals was established last year in accordance with the law. It is responsible for the formulation and approval of the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, which clearly defines the professional ethical principles and rules that veterinary surgeons are required to comply with when they engage in professional activities. The representatives of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals gave detailed explanations in the seminar, with the objective to encourage the sector to fulfil their duties in accordance with the law, so that they can improve the professional standard of veterinary surgeons, jointly raise the professional standards of veterinary surgeons, ensure that veterinary surgeons provide professional services and endeavour to protect the professional dignity and social standing of veterinary surgeons.

Implement responsibility to report for safeguarding animal welfare

Meanwhile, “Animal Protection Law” and “Animal Epidemic Prevention Law” clearly define the rights and obligations of veterinary practitioners in Macao, including cooperating fully with competent authorities, bearing social responsibility when fulfilling professional duties, using their professional knowledge and endeavouring to safeguard public health and animal welfare. During the seminar, IAM representatives also made an introduction with practical examples. If veterinary surgeons learned about any violation of the laws and regulations regarding animal protection and animal epidemic prevention when they are providing veterinary clinical care service, they are required to report the cases to IAM.

Choi Sok I, Head of Division of Animal Inspection and Control of Department of Health and Supervision of IAM, Wu Sau Fong, Chairman of the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals and other representatives attended the seminar and gave briefings. IAM will continue to maintain exchange and cooperation with the sector to jointly improve animal welfare. The public are welcome to browse the “Legislation” section of the Macao Animal Health Control Website (www.iam.gov.mo/canil) of IAM to obtain more legal information.