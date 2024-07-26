New Book, ‘Someday is Today,’ Explores Ideas for Achieving Racially Equitable Workplaces
The new book, Achieving Racial Equity in the Workplace, tackles the importance of creating inclusive workplaces and offers solutions for achieving that goal.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her new book Someday is Today: Achieving Racial Equity in the Workplace, author, speaker and DEI expert Allison Manswell tackles the importance of creating inclusive workplaces and offers solutions for achieving that goal.
Manswell’s book isn’t a traditional business or how-to book. Instead, Someday is Today, published by Advantage Books, explores the ideas of diversity, equity, and inclusion through the lives of a group of fictional friends.
As the group’s conversations and experiences unfold, readers come away with a deeper understanding of such topics as generational differences, microaggressions, LGBTQ issues, and the need for leaders to be held accountable for the success or failure of racial equity in their organizations.
Someday is Today is a follow-up to Manswell’s previous book Listen In: Crucial Conversations on Race in the Workplace, which covered such topics as how to initiate conversations that build trust, attract and retain minority talent, and transform an organization’s culture.
In the introduction to her latest book, Manswell notes that Someday is Today is not for everyone.
“I am not in pursuit of likes nor do I need approval from the masses,” she writes. “This book asks tough questions to get a polarized nation to consider diverse perspectives.”
In the book’s foreword, Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, writes that Someday is Today is “the holistic solution set we desperately need to ensure that equity is embraced and executed by employers.”
“[Manswell’s] education and professional expertise make her a logical authority in this space,” Floyd writes, “and an ideal leader for the next phase of the movement.”
About Allison Manswell
Allison Manswell (allisonmanswell.com), the author of Someday is Today: Achieving Racial Equity in the Workplace, is the founder and CEO of Path Forward Consulting. Manswell is an expert in culture, leadership development, diversity, equity, and inclusion. She has more than three decades of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, and government and educational institutions. She also speaks at conferences and corporate events on such subjects as DEI, culture, and leadership development.
