Minnesota DNR and partners to provide Mud Lake project update at public meeting (published July 26, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting to provide information about an upcoming restoration project at Mud Lake, a sheltered bay of the St. Louis River located in Duluth.

The Mud Lake Habitat Restoration Project is halfway through the design phase, with construction planned for 2025. Representatives from the DNR, the city of Duluth and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will discuss the project, answer questions and share next steps. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Morgan Park Community Center, 1242 88th Ave. West, Duluth.

The Mud Lake project is part of a greater effort by state and federal agencies and local governments to mitigate adverse impacts to fish and wildlife habitat from historic activities in what has been designated as the St. Louis River Area of Concern. This project will create more deep-water habitat for fish and improve the abundance and diversity of wetland habitat. Additionally, a new bridge through the railroad causeway near the north end of Mud Lake will improve the hydrologic connection between the west side of Mud Lake and the St. Louis River.

Funding for the project is provided by the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund as part of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

To learn more, visit the DNR St. Louis River Restoration Initiative webpage.