Judge Gordon Hoberg 1929-2024

Gordon Hoberg, 94, of Napoleon, ND, died July 3, 2024 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown.

Born September 13, 1929, at Burnstad, N.D. he was a graduate of Bismarck High School, Jamestown College in 1956 and the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1959. He was also a veteran of the Korean Conflict. Admitted to North Dakota Bar, 1959, he practiced law in Wishek and Napoleon, 1959-1983, and was Logan County State's Attorney for 20 years. Appointed District Judge, August 12, 1983, he was elected 1984 and 1990 and retired as District Judge, 1991, followed by appointment as a Surrogate Judge, 1992. He was a member of numerous organizations, including: Court Services Administration Committee, National Council of Juvenile & Family Court Judges, North Dakota Bar Association, Stutsman County Bar Association, Lions, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Jamestown College Alumni Board.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Napoleon. Burial will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Monday, August 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM.

View comlete funeral arrangments here: https://www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com/obituary/gordon-hoberg-9002927