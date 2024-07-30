MindInventory Solidifies European Market Position with Strategic Netherlands Expansion
MindInventory strengthens its operations with a new Netherlands office to offer business digital transformation solutions across Europe!THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindInventory, a leading digital transformation (DX) company, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations in The Hague, Netherlands, after experiencing remarkable growth in getting business for the digital transformation projects from key European markets including healthcare, automotive aftermarket, and fintech. In 2024, MindInventory onboarded many DX projects (Smart Parking App, EV Charging Station Finder App, etc.) from the European region, especially from well-known cities of the Netherlands like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht, and Eindhoven, which became base for this expansion.
With this strategic expansion, MindInventory aims to offer its digital transformation solutions to key European sectors such as healthcare, automotive aftermarket, fintech, retail and e-commerce, logistics and supply chain, and education technology (EdTech). This will be achieved by leveraging its expertise in cutting-edge technologies like Data, AI, IoT, and Cloud Computing through expert-led, innovative UI/UX design, web and mobile app development services, enabling native customer services support for the European market.
“Establishing our presence in the Netherlands is not just about growth; it’s about positioning our company at the forefront of digital innovation in Europe," said Mehul Rajput, Co-founder & CEO of MindInventory.
Other significant reasons behind this expansion include:
- The Netherlands is recognized for its robust healthcare system, which is increasingly adopting digital solutions to improve patient care and operational efficiency. The company sets out to offer innovative healthcare software solutions, including telemedicine platforms, EHR/EMR, and patient management systems, to support this transformation.
- In addition to healthcare, the automotive aftermarket sector presents substantial opportunities for the company to set foot in the Netherlands' European gateway to offer solutions that optimize supply chain management and enhance customer engagement for automotive businesses in the region.
- Furthermore, as a leading hub for fintech innovation, the Netherlands provides MindInventory with the perfect landscape to deliver advanced solutions in banking, payment processing, and financial management. The company’s expertise in integrating emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning will enable it to meet the evolving needs of financial institutions.
With all those business goals, Mehul further adds, "This expansion will definitely reflect our commitment to fostering strong relationships with local businesses and communities. By immersing ourselves in Dutch and diverse European culture, we aim to collaborate closely with clients to create digital solutions that resonate with their unique needs. We are excited to bring our expertise in digital solutions closer to our European partners, ensuring they receive the best support and innovation available."
ABOUT MINDINVENTORY:
Founded in 2011, MindInventory is a premier digital transformation company specializing in delivering cutting-edge software solutions to businesses worldwide. With a dedicated team of over 250 professionals, MindInventory combines creativity and technology to empower clients to achieve their digital goals. The company has been recognized as a top app development services provider, serving esteemed clients across various industries.
Samar Patel
MindInventory
+1 216-609-0691
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MindInventory Expands Operations to the Netherlands with Native Support