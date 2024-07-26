Submit Release
Troy Lorenz - June 26, 2024

Troy Lorenz, 61, passed away June 26, 2024. Troy was born and raised in Langdon ND and went on to earn degrees in accounting and law from the University of North Dakota. Troy lived a life marked by love, kindness and true joy of helping others. Troy, was known for his generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand without hesitation. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his mother Faye Lorenz, his partner Nguyen Thi Ung, his Children Jackson Lorenz, Paige Lorenz, Londyn Lorenz, Stacy Masters, five grandchildren and brothers Bill and Kelly Lorenz.

