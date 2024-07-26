Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding Meets with Zimbabwean Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

On 24th July, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding met with Zimbabwean Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Amon Murwira. The two sides exchanged views on promoting cooperation in higher education and technology development. The Permanent Secretary Prof. Fanuel Tagwira was present.

Ambassador Zhou stressed that China and Zimbabwe have achieved commendable progress in cooperation in higher education, scientific research and technological innovation. As the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is approaching, the Chinese side looks forward to working with the Zimbabwean side to continue implementing the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development, supporting Zimbabwe’s national development and modernization.

Minister Murwira appreciated China’s support in the fields of higher education and technology development, and emphasized that the Zimbabwean side is willing to enhance cooperation and exchanges between universities, research institutions and technology innovation enterprises of the two countries.