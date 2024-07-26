Honoring National Guard Staff Sergeant Michael S. Stone

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, July 27 in honor of New York Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Michael S. Stone, who passed away while on a training mission in Alaska.

“Our thoughts are with Staff Sergeant Stone’s loved ones as they grieve this heavy loss,” Governor Hochul said. “The members of our National Guard serve and protect, and we owe them a great deal for the work that they do so selflessly. We remember Staff Sergeant Stone for the almost two decades he served his nation.”

Staff Sergeant Stone was a resident of Liverpool and spent 17 years as a member of the National Guard as a heavy equipment operator. Staff Sergeant Stone was twice awarded soldier of the year. He was also awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal among others. Staff Sergeant Stone leaves behind his girlfriend, Loren, and many other loved ones.