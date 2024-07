Truck Accident Attorney Marion Munley Speaks at AAJ 2024 Annual Conference

Scranton, PA – Munley Law Senior Partner Marion Munley was recently a featured speaker during the AAJ 2024 Annual Conference in Nashville, TN, on July 19-23.

An accomplished truck accident lawyer and speaker, Marion gave a presentation titled “Ethical Considerations When Working with Co-Counsel and Referring Attorneys.” Her presentation was part of the Trucking Litigation Group CLE Program.

The American Association of Justice is a non-profit advocacy organization for plaintiff’s lawyers throughout the United States.

A champion of victims’ rights and the civil justice system for over 25 years, personal injury attorney Marion Munley is known for her compassionate approach to representing the catastrophically injured and her tireless devotion to her clients and their families. Triple Board Certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial, Civil Practice, and Truck Law, Marion has earned an AV-Preeminent® designation from Martindale-Hubbell®, the industry’s highest ethical and client satisfaction rating.

A leader in the legal community, Marion serves as the Parliamentarian for the American Association for Justice. She also serves as the President of the Melvin Belli Trial Lawyers Society. Among her other professional affiliations are the American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Society of Barristers, and the Summit Council, an exclusive group of today’s top civil justice attorneys committed to the highest levels of trial advocacy.

Marion was recently named to the Top 10 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list for 2024. She was also named 2024 “Lawyer of the Year, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs,” Northeastern Pennsylvania, by Best Lawyers®.

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

Our personal injury law firm was founded in Scranton, PA by Robert W. Munley in 1959. Over the last 60+ years, Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys has grown into one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms, helping people from all over the country who have been injured by negligence and wrongdoing.

