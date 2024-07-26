Bournemouth’s AECC University College Celebrates the Successful Launch of New Health & Wellness Community Event

Bournemouth, United Kingdom – The Health & Wellness Open Clinic, an event held by AECC University College in Bournemouth UK, was established to help inspire new ways of thinking about health and wellbeing across the Bournemouth community.

Attended by members of the public from all walks of life, including those with pre-existing medical conditions and others simply looking to make positive life changes, the Open Clinic (held on on July 10th 2024) had the specific goal of supporting the UK’s overwhelmed GP services by giving people more information and insight into how they can manage and maintain their own health with support from the university.

Speaking about the event, Director of Clinical and Rehabilitation Services at AECC University College, Dr. Neil Langridge, commented: “This [event] was about empowering people; we aim to be their health and wellness partner. Getting the right advice at the right times makes a huge difference to patient outcomes. As a community-focused education and rehabilitation centre, it is core to our aims and ethos to play a key role in supporting local people with their health, wellness and keeping active.”

Admission and attendance to the event held by AECC UC was free, and offered access to experts in musculoskeletal conditions, neurological rehabilitation, ultrasound and much more. Attendees had the opportunity to directly access chiropractors, physiotherapists, and other health care specialists, ask them questions and receive wellbeing advice.

AECC UC also used the Open Event to promote their Get Active program.

On the topic of Get Active, Dr. Neil Langridge explains: “We aim to move people forward in their care and events like this are the ideal setting for doing so. Our Get Active scheme encourages people to do the things that they enjoy in an active way. We create a bespoke programme for them and they can take advantage of 1:1 support, or within the classes that we run. They can do the activities at home too. Most importantly, it’s tailored to the individual, their function and what they enjoy doing.”

AECC UC remains steadfast in its commitment to support their local community and Bournemouth residents will have opportunities to enjoy more events like the Health & Wellness Open Clinic in the future. To stay informed about upcoming AECC UC events and opportunities, you can head to the events page or subscribe to the AECC UC mailing list.

