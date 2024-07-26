North Harmon Drive Scheduled to Temporarily Close for S.D. Highway 37 Construction Project in Mitchell

For Immediate Release:

Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, 605-995-8120

MITCHELL, S.D. – Beginning Tuesday, July 30, 2024, North Harmon Drive, located directly west of S.D. Highway 37, in Mitchell will be closed to traffic. Motorists will be directed to Rowley Street for North Harmon Drive access. North Harmon Drive will reopen upon the completion of the sanitary improvement work. This work is part of a larger project that will reconstruct Highway 37 in Mitchell from Main Street to National Guard Road.

The prime contractor for the $32.3 million project is Michels Road & Stone, Inc. of Brownsville, WI. The overall completion date for the multi-year project is November 2025.

For more information, contact Anna Rywelski, Project Engineer, at 605-995-8120 or via email at Anna.Rywelski@state.sd.us.



Construction Project Page:

Find the latest information about the project at dot.sd.gov/mitchell-hw37-pcn-05uy.

Construction Text Alert Option:

For updates on major traffic changes during the project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text “MITCHELL37” to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

