Vijilan Security Qualifies for SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation for Third Year in a Row

Company achieves high security level providing safety and security for clients

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vijilan Security, a leading provider of Managed Extended Detection & Response (mXDR), today announced it has qualified for the SOC 2 Type 2 attestation for the third year in a row. With this credential, Vijilan can build on its commitment to providing its clients with excellence in data privacy and operations.

The SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, which follows the Type 1 audit certification, is better known as System and Organization Controls or SOC, for short. The designation refers to the framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The framework designates an achievement confirmed by an auditor, which verifies organizational compliance, implementing proper measures and controls that confirm the security, privacy, and availability of proprietary customer data.

Vijilan participated in a voluntary SOC Type 2 audit, proving to customers and stakeholders that the company can be trusted with sensitive information. “Vijilan is committed to providing the highest data privacy standards,” said Kevin Nejad, CEO of Vijilan Security. “Our clients, who, in certain industries are required to have this certification, place their trust in us. We will everything necessary to put our clients first and will always add to our list of security credentials.”

Nejad added, “Vijilan is proud to have received the SOC 2 Type 2 audit attestation. The announcement confirms that the company has put into place all the necessary measures to protect sensitive information.”

About Vijilan Security

Vijilan Security was founded in 2014 and has evolved into a leading provider of Managed Extended Detection & Response (mXDR). Vijilan combines its next-generation SIEM solution based on CrowdStrike® LogScale, with a comprehensive software solution (Vijilan Information Security Hub - VISH) to create a comprehensive cybersecurity platform. Vijilan also offers a full suite of Managed Services, from managed log ingestion to complete SOC outsourcing, including remediation. Vijilan serves customers of all sizes and in every industry and also offers a solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to instantly offer a suite of cybersecurity solutions to their end customers