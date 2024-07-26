Introducing Silver Screen Paint for 3D Projection - New Product Launch from Smarter Surfaces
Smarter Surfaces unveils their latest projection 3D product, Silver Screen Paint. Here’s an insider scoop on how the product works, and benefit it offers.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smarter Surfaces, the leading global manufacturer of collaborative surface solutions has launched their latest product — Silver Screen Paint 3D for projection surfaces to be used with 3D projection equipment.. It is the newest addition to their extensive range of cutting-edge projector paints that showcases several popular solutions including ALR Projector Screen Paint and Outdoor Projector Screen Paint. 3D Silver Screen Paint is a real innovation using silver particles to create a high performance high gain surface the improves the 3D cinema experience with the advantages of a paint application.
The brand’s dedicated Research & Development unit has been working on this extraordinary product for over three years and is thrilled to have created a 3S projection screen solution that not only rivals the functionalities of the traditional 3D projector screens but also surpasses the performance with independent performance certificate from the renowned CREST institute..
The R&D Head at Smarter Surfaces shared, “We're constantly pushing the boundaries of surface-based projection screen technology. Silver Screen Paint represents the results of years of research and development. We're excited to finally bring this innovative product to market. Unlike traditional screens, Silver Screen Paint offers exceptional performance in various lighting conditions, making it a truly versatile solution for 3D enthusiasts and commercial spaces that demand screens with high gain value. We believe it will set a new standard for immersive 3D experiences."
With the growing demand for high-definition viewing experiences, the launch of this specialized 3D screen paint comes at the right moment, bridging the gap between the demand and availability of high-end 3D screen solutions that don’t break the bank. The product encapsulates the best of the features and ensures a seamless experience for viewers, delivering exceptional performance and razor-sharp picture quality that sets its own benchmark in the world of 3D projection screens.
For a complete three-dimensional experience, the silver screen paint for the 3D projector has been designed to be polarity preserving. This means it doesn’t alter the polarity of the light when used with a 3D projector, ensuring that the image recreated has exactly the same polarity as intended. This not only preserves the three-dimensional effect but also delivers pictures without any quality loss.
Another hallmark of the product is its acoustic transparency. Sound waves can penetrate the material for minimal loss in strength, which ensures the sound quality of the setup isn’t diminished due to the screen. It works seamlessly with any HD, 4K, and 8K projectors with a minimum lumen value of 3000 and has been tested with 3D projectors from all top manufacturers including Epson, Sony, and BenQ.
Key features and benefits of silver screen paint:
- Enhanced image quality: Silver screen paint has a high-density of silver particles which impart a high light reflectivity, acting like a widespread mirror for the projector's light. This recreates crisper images with higher resolutions, delivering enhanced image quality.
- Adaptable to ambient light: The paint is formulated to deliver the best performance even in moderately lit environments. Its superior light reflection technology delivers vibrant visuals, offering the flexibility to enjoy exceptional 3D experiences in dark rooms, as well as in rooms with low to moderate ambient light.
- Aesthetically elegant: Silver screen paint prioritizes aesthetics alongside performance. Its smooth, semi-matte finish, achieved through a user-friendly spray application, seamlessly integrates into any existing decor or outdoor environment.
- Wide range of applications: The product isn't confined to home theaters. Its versatility and exceptional performance make it ideal for commercial applications, including museums, cinemas, and galleries.
- Long service for minimal maintenance: Silver screen paint delivers unmatched service for years for minimal maintenance. It can be maintained with simple dusting. It doesn't chip, peel, or yellow over time and is backed by a 5-year product guarantee.
- Simple application with minimal downtime: The paint has a simple application process and it creates a perfect 3D screen in just 2 coats over a primed surface. After application, it will be ready to use in just 24 hours.
- Safe & environment friendly: This 3D projector paint is free from solvents, isocyanates, and has very low VOC content. It exceeds all USA safety standards and is completely safe for the environment.
This paint is designed to transform walls or any smooth surface, even old fabric screens into a high-quality 3D projection screen.
As noted by one of the satisfied customers, "The ultra-smooth finish of Silver Screen Paint is impressive. The image quality is outstanding, but as expected, getting the most out of it requires a high-quality 3D projector. In my home theater, I use an Epson 5050ub, and I think it creates a fantastic combination with the painted screen. Silver Screen Paint truly comes alive in settings with low to moderate ambient light, especially when paired with a powerful projector. The deep silver color significantly enhances image reflection, resulting in a noticeably more immersive 3D experience. It's been a game-changer for my home cinema"
Smart Silver screen paint is now available for purchase on the Smarter Surfaces website. Contractors and businesses with custom requirements can get in touch with the brand for queries and assistance.
About the company: Founded in Dublin, Ireland in 2011, Smarter Surfaces is the global leader in the high-tech collaborative and projection surface solutions market. The company caters to a worldwide customer base seeking innovative surface solutions to enhance their spaces.
In 2012, Smarter Surfaces launched its flagship product, Smart Whiteboard Paint, which has since achieved the top position in the United States whiteboard paint category. Today, the brand boasts a comprehensive product portfolio exceeding 40 innovative solutions, and a robust partner network spanning over 20 countries.
Smarter Surface's commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive collection of industry accolades, including the coveted EOPA Product of the Year and the SFA Exporter of the Year 2020 awards. The company adheres to a robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy.
Sonia Bueno
Smarter Surfaces
+353 1 412 6200
pr@smartersurfaces.com
