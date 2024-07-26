Drift by Nikolaos Karintzaidis Wins Platinum in A' Building Industry Awards
Innovative Antibacterial Ceramic Wall Cladding Design Recognized for Excellence in Building Materials and Construction Components CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of building components design, has announced Drift by Nikolaos Karintzaidis as the recipient of the Platinum A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Drift within the building components industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking and innovative design solution.
Drift's recognition with the A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the building components sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits to users, the industry, and stakeholders through its innovative features and functionality.
Drift stands out in the market with its unique combination of geometric patterns and abstract elements, achieved through the modulation of ceramic wall panels. The design's versatility allows for customization and adaptability to various environments and scales. Inspired by the natural landscapes of the Emirates, Drift captures the essence of the place while translating the fluid geometry of sand ridges into the manufactured product.
The Platinum A' Building Materials and Construction Components Design Award serves as a motivation for Nikolaos Karintzaidis and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. This recognition may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and advancement in the field of building components design.
About Nikolaos Karintzaidis
Nikolaos Karintzaidis, also known as Niko Kapa, is an award-winning architect, industrial designer, and researcher based in Dubai. With a focus on pioneering research and investigation, he maintains an active role throughout the design process in the interrelated fields of architecture and design. Karintzaidis has a genuine interest in the building and construction industry, with a specific emphasis on sustainability and the cultural importance of architecture. His work addresses urban planning, architecture, and industrial design, striving to build links between theory and practice.
About Iris Ceramica Group
Established in 1961, Iris Ceramica Group is a leader in the design, production, and sales of ceramic tiles. The group manufactures a wide range of porcelain stoneware, special floors, and wall coverings that meet the aesthetic and functional requirements of consumers, architects, interior designers, and builders. Over the years, the company has introduced innovative processes and products, acquiring numerous technological patents that have become points of reference for tile production. Iris Ceramica Group is committed to pursuing knowledge and practices that lead to more eco-friendly and eco-responsible decisions and lifestyles, aiming to protect the environment and sustain its natural resources for current and future generations.
About Platinum A' Design Award
The Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition that honors designs at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the Building Materials and Construction Components category. Recipients are celebrated for their exceptional artistic and technical proficiency, as well as their commitment to advancing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition. Platinum A' Design Award-winning works showcase remarkable innovations, functional performance, and compliance with building regulations while contributing to the advancement of the building materials and construction components industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes a diverse range of participants from the building materials and construction components industry, providing an exceptional opportunity for designers, companies, and brands to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an influential and expert jury panel, the A' Design Award identifies and celebrates pioneering designs that positively impact society. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants contribute to the advancement of the building materials and construction components industry and inspire future trends. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://detailawards.com
