Krungthai Bank PCL Wins at The European Magazine – Global Business Awards 2024

Krungthai Bank PCL

LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking and Finance, Business Aviation, Executive Education and regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

The European, for over a decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.


The European would like to congratulate Krungthai Bank PCL on winning the following titles for our Global Business Awards 2024:

Best Bank for Cash Management – Thailand

Best Bank Sustainability Leadership – Southeast

Best SME Partner Bank – Thailand

Best Corporate Governance Bank – Thailand

Best E-Banking Product – Mobile Banking App “Krungthai NEXT”


About Krungthai Bank PCL:

Krungthai Bank, a leading Thai commercial bank, is committed to “Empowering Better Life for All Thais.” Fuelled by technology and innovation, they create financial solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. Pioneering Thai digital banking, their Paotang app boasts over 40 million users.

Find out more about Krungthai Bank PCL here: krungthai.com

