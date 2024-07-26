CME Outfitters, The ACHDC and National Black Church Initiative Work to Aid African American Clinical Trial Participation
Partnership will address greater African American participation in clinical trials, health inequities and patient empowerment in underserved communities
Enhancing participation among African-Americans and Latinos in clinical trials is pivotal in advancing knowledge of new therapies and long-term efficacy in combating diseases affecting our community.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC), National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), and CME Outfitters (CMEO) today announced the launch of a partnership to address the dismally low recruitment, participation, and retention of African Americans in clinical trials. Additionally, the partnership will aim to address health inequities and improve health literacy, messaging transcreation, and amplify the voice of the patient, particularly in marginalized and under-resourced communities.
ACHDC is a coalition created by African American and Latino clinicians and clergy to educate, empower, generate interest, and improve clinical trial participation among NBCI constituents. NBCI is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches constituting 27.7 million members working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, and housing for each of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. CMEO is an award-winning accredited provider of continuing medical education with a substantial catalogue of clinician and patient education focused on unconscious bias, health inequities, and diversity, equity and inclusivity.
NBCI, supported by education and resources developed by CMEO, provides critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public and will work hand-in-hand with ACHDC to help achieve health equity among its constituents, particularly through increased awareness of and informed participation in clinical trials. This innovative and groundbreaking partnership’s first initiative will be to provide a structured, comprehensive, academic course emphasizing the historical importance of clinical trials along with their risks and benefits, underscoring the critical role of informed consent in African American communities.
The goal is to create, for the very first time, a large pool of African Americans who have been empowered through education on clinical trial participation with the goal of improving the overall health of Latinos and African Americans.
"Our partnership’s aim is to enhance understanding, education, and participation of African Americans and Latinos and reconcile the disproportionate representation of persons of color in clinical trials,” said Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI. " Enhancing participation among African-Americans and Latinos in clinical trials is pivotal for advancing our knowledge of new therapies and their long-term efficacy in combating major chronic diseases like COVID, cancer, heart disease, stroke, and diabetes that significantly affect the lives of our community.”
“CME Outfitters is proud to partner with the National Black Church Initiative and the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission to champion equity and empower African American and Latino participation in clinical trials. As traditionally underserved and marginalized communities have been woefully absent from clinical trials, medical interventions and treatment paradigms have been derived from unrepresentative data yet implemented in these groups. This persistent lack of specificity often results in less effective interventions, disease progression, continued diminished quality of life and functioning, and early death, in addition to the economic burden on the healthcare system and the economy overall. This partnership will reinforce our commitment to engaging community partners as we strive to bridge gaps in healthcare by leveraging our collective strengths and experiences to provide education that resonates with and reflects the needs of African American and Latino communities. The formation of these types of partnerships is critical to overcome health disparities and address social drivers of health,” said Kashemi Rorie, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CME Outfitters.
Since its inception in 2002, CME Outfitters has been dedicated to delivering continuing education to both medical professionals and patients. Central to CMEO's vision is the improvement of patient outcomes through evidence-informed educational programs. Several years ago, CMEO initiated efforts to infuse diversity related to several factors, including race and ethnicity, gender, and age, into its educational offerings. In 2021, a comprehensive national campaign was introduced to educate healthcare practitioners about unconscious biases and disparities in healthcare delivery. This campaign is actively growing and evolving.
About American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC)
ACHDC is a national coalition of African American physicians, researchers, and clinicians, along with African American ministers to promote and encourage clinical trials and healthy lifestyle among the 42 million African Americans. ACHDC will achieve its mission through providing health education, health promotion, health sermons and developing accurate and culturally sensitive scientific literature for every age group of African Americans. For more information, visit americanclinicalhealthdisparitycommission.com
About CME Outfitters
CME Outfitters (CMEO) develops, distributes and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interdisciplinary care team to ensure the best care of patients. CMEOs' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, clinical case series, and other innovative formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CMEO’s commitment to equity for underserved persons aligns perfectly with their extensive reach into patients and providers in the community and rural settings. CMEO also offers expert accreditation, outcome, and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.
About National Black Church Initiative
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches constituting 27.7 million members working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science. The National Black Church Initiative's purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose main mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work.
For more information about NBCI, visit https://www.naltblackchurch.com, call (202) 744-0184, or contact Reverend Anthony Evans at dcbci2002@gmail.com.
