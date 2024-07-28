Amanotes Launches Exclusive International Sports Festival Event in Magic Tiles 3
Special Playlist to Feature High-Energy Tracks with challenging levels
Our International Sports Festival aims to capture the spirit of competition, unity, and excellence. We believe music inspires and energizes and ignite the sporty spirit in our Magic Tiles 3 players,”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amanotes, the leading publisher of music mobile games, is thrilled to announce an exclusive International Sports Festival event in its popular application, Magic Tiles 3. This global in-app event aims to promote the sporty spirit by featuring a curated playlist of high-energy tracks designed to embody the intensity and dynamic spirit of Paris's most anticipated sports event this year.
— Dat Tong, Magic Tiles 3 Product Owner
From 26 July to 11 August, players from around the world can immerse themselves in this special event, enjoying tracks with rapid tempos and powerful, energetic rhythms. The playlist includes:
- Rush E by Sheet Music Boss
- Get Thru the Night by Killrude
- Move Right by Killrude
- Just Playing by Jules Gaia
- Destruction Derby by Vilhelm Hass
- Speed Check by Truvio
- FALSE by AGST
- Fight to Win by Sven Karlsson
- Till We Get It Right by Kadant feat. Nahra
- Boss Fight by STRLGHT
- Apollo by Dream Cave
- Chit Chat Polka by J Strauss
These songs have been chosen to enhance the gaming experience, bringing the excitement and vigor of the sporty spirit directly to players' fingertips.
Click the link to explore the album and join the event.
Magic Tiles 3, which has garnered over 1 billion downloads, has previously run events such as HIP-HOP GOLD to celebrate 50 years of the music genre, PowerHer to celebrate International Women’s Day, and Rhythmic Euro to celebrate the famous sports season. These events have showcased Amanotes' commitment to creating meaningful and engaging experiences for its global user base.
This global sport-themed event is one of the many ways Amanotes continues to innovate and engage its users, combining music and gaming to create unique experiences. Join us in celebrating the spirit of the sport festival through music and gaming with Magic Tiles 3.
For more information and to participate, visit our Magic Tiles 3 at this link.
