Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,597 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / DUI, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A2005116

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Adam Martin               

STATION:  St. Albans Barracks                  

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  07/26/2024 at 0127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Sheldon Rd / Russel Rd Swanton, VT

VIOLATION(S):  DUI, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jacob DeGuise            

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 0127 hours the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Sheldon Rd near Russel Rd in the Town of Swanton. At this time, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound and crossing the center line of the roadway. Additionally, while behind the vehicle, Troopers observed the vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Troopers conducted a traffic stop for the violation on Sheldon Rd.

 

While Troopers interacted with the operator, Jacob DeGuise, 19, of St. Albans, VT, indicators of alcohol impairment were observed. Additionally, investigation revealed that DeGuise license was under criminal suspension. Ultimately, DeGuise was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and operating under a criminally suspended license. DeGuise was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for further processing. After processing, DeGuise was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 08/20/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Tuesday, August 20, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT:  Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Franklin County

LODGED:  No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / DUI, DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more