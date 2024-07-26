St. Albans Barracks / DUI, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2005116

TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/26/2024 at 0127 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Rd / Russel Rd Swanton, VT

VIOLATION(S): DUI, DLS

ACCUSED: Jacob DeGuise

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 26, 2024, at approximately 0127 hours the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Sheldon Rd near Russel Rd in the Town of Swanton. At this time, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound and crossing the center line of the roadway. Additionally, while behind the vehicle, Troopers observed the vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Troopers conducted a traffic stop for the violation on Sheldon Rd.

While Troopers interacted with the operator, Jacob DeGuise, 19, of St. Albans, VT, indicators of alcohol impairment were observed. Additionally, investigation revealed that DeGuise license was under criminal suspension. Ultimately, DeGuise was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and operating under a criminally suspended license. DeGuise was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for further processing. After processing, DeGuise was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 08/20/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Tuesday, August 20, 2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Franklin County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov