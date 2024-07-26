St. Albans Barracks / DUI, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2005116
TROOPER FULL NAME: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/26/2024 at 0127 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sheldon Rd / Russel Rd Swanton, VT
VIOLATION(S): DUI, DLS
ACCUSED: Jacob DeGuise
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 26, 2024, at approximately 0127 hours the Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Sheldon Rd near Russel Rd in the Town of Swanton. At this time, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound and crossing the center line of the roadway. Additionally, while behind the vehicle, Troopers observed the vehicle cross the center line multiple times. Troopers conducted a traffic stop for the violation on Sheldon Rd.
While Troopers interacted with the operator, Jacob DeGuise, 19, of St. Albans, VT, indicators of alcohol impairment were observed. Additionally, investigation revealed that DeGuise license was under criminal suspension. Ultimately, DeGuise was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and operating under a criminally suspended license. DeGuise was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for further processing. After processing, DeGuise was released to a sober adult and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 08/20/2024 @ 0830 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Tuesday, August 20, 2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Franklin County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993