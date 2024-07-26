Middle East's Biggest Event on Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts to be held in Dubai
Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 - Bitumen, Petrochemicals & Petroproducts to be held at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai on 21st & 22nd August 2024DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the industry gathers for the highly anticipated Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024, taking place from August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai, the Indian base oil market is experiencing remarkable growth. Over 500 participants from more than 30 countries are expected to attend this two-day conference. The event will bring together leading refineries, buyers, traders, logistics experts, and consultants for an immersive experience of stimulating discussions, business development, and high-level networking. It will serve as a key platform for top refineries and oil & gas firms to engage through dynamic exhibitions, insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, and effective networking sessions.
Over the past year, global base oil imports have increased by an impressive 7% compared to the previous year. This surge is driven significantly by South Asian countries, with India leading the charge by importing a staggering 3.7 million tons of base oil.
The robust demand in South Asia highlights the region's expanding industrial activities and growing automotive sector, which heavily rely on base oils for lubricants and other essential applications. India's significant import volume underscores its critical role in the global base oil market and reflects the nation's economic momentum.
This upward trend in base oil imports aligns with the global industry's recovery and expansion, showcasing resilience and adaptability amid evolving market dynamics. The sustained growth in imports also indicates a strong forward trajectory, with continued investments and advancements expected in the coming years.
Industry analysts attribute this growth to several factors, including increased industrial production, heightened automotive sales, and advancements in technology that enhance the efficiency and performance of base oils. Furthermore, strategic trade agreements and favourable economic policies in South Asia have bolstered import activities, positioning the region as a key player in the global base oil market.
As the industry progresses, stakeholders remain optimistic about the future, anticipating continued growth and innovation. The rising imports not only support the current industrial demands but also pave the way for future developments, ensuring a stable and prosperous market landscape.
About Rex Fuels Management Pvt Ltd
Rex Fuels Management is a leading entity in the Bitumen, Petrochemicals and Base Oil industries among others, dedicated to providing premium services, consultancy and Industry Reports. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Rex Fuels Management, continues to drive progress and deliver value to its stakeholders worldwide.
Event Organization
Organized by Rex Conferences, a renowned consultant in the bitumen, oil & gas, and road construction sectors in India and the Middle East, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2024 is recognized for its role in facilitating industry collaboration. With over 300 delegates already confirmed and more than 80 sponsors on board, this event is set to be a benchmark in the industry.
Participation Details
Interested parties can register as Delegates, Exhibitors, or Sponsors for the Conference and Expo on August 21-22, 2024, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai. Further details and registration options are available online www.rexconferences.com.
