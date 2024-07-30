SUNNYBROOK BREAKS GROUND ON ‘RENASANT BANK COTTAGE’, THE SIXTH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY ON THE CAMPUS IN RIDGELAND
New residential home increases campus occupancy and expands Sunnybrook’s transitional programs for adolescent youth, ages 14-21, exiting the foster care systemRIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier today, Sunnybrook Children’s Home celebrated the groundbreaking of 'Renasant Bank Cottage', the sixth residential campus property serving adolescent youth ages 14-21. The ceremony, hosted in partnership with the City of Ridgeland and Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce, took place on Sunnybrook's campus in Ridgeland at the future site of the resident home sponsored by Renasant Bank.
"We are honored to witness the groundbreaking ceremony for this new home, which represents not only bricks and mortar but also the promise of stability and hope for at-risk youth,” Mayor McGee said. “Housing is fundamental to the well-being of young adults in our foster care system, and initiatives like this demonstrate our collective dedication to addressing a critical need in our community. I commend Sunnybrook and all involved partners for their unwavering commitment to making Ridgeland a place where everyone can thrive and find a place to call home.”
Since 1963, Sunnybrook has been committed to providing safe and nurturing environments for foster families and children through functional programs and services that address psychological issues, job training, financial literacy, education, and basic life skills that serve as pathways for residents to become contributing members of society.
Resources and ministry at Sunnybrook also focus on the spiritual journey of foster youth through on-campus bible studies, church youth groups, Christian Summer camps, and attending church on a weekly basis.
“Today’s event marks a significant milestone in our 61 years of ministry as we carry the torch for Mr. Alonzo Welch and our founding fathers,” said Myrle Grate, Sunnybrook Executive Director. “This new home symbolizes our commitment to remain a beacon of hope for young adults who have already or will soon be exiting the Mississippi foster care system with no family and nowhere to go. It’s further evidence of our mission to continue strengthening the ministry’s impact in the Ridgeland community and beyond, in proud partnership with Child Protective Services and the State of Mississippi.”
The addition of a sixth campus home represents an investment that supports and expands Transitional Programs at Sunnybrook, enabling the ministry to safely welcome a higher number of young adults, ages 14-21. Among those attending Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony were Mayor Gene McGee, Cecil Harper, Ridgeland Chamber of Commerce President, and Raymond VanNorman, South MS President, EVP, Renasant Bank, highlighting the importance of this project and its anticipated benefits for the foster care community.
"As Chamber President, I am proud to witness the groundbreaking for this new home, which signifies a remarkable collaboration between our community and dedicated organizations. This project not only lays the foundation for a physical structure but also embodies the spirit of compassion and unity that defines the City of Ridgeland,” said Mr. Cecil Harper, Ridgeland Chamber President. “By providing a safe and stable home environment, we are investing in the future prosperity of vulnerable youth and fostering a stronger, more resilient community. I extend my sincerest gratitude to Sunnybrook and all partners involved for their unwavering commitment to improving the lives of our future generation.”
Renasant Bank is helping fund the project which directly supports the mission and vision of Sunnybrook to be more efficient, expansive, and impactful in providing more homes and more hope for an increasing subset of older adolescent populations who need our networks and resources the most.
"We are thrilled to partner with Sunnybrook on the construction of a new home for adolescents on their Ridgeland campus,” said Raymond VanNorman, South MS President, EVP, Renasant Bank. “At Renasant Bank, we believe in the power of teamwork to drive meaningful change. This project exemplifies our shared vision to make a positive impact and improve the lives of young adults in need. Together, we can create lasting solutions that pave the way for a brighter future.”
Those in attendance had the opportunity to witness the official groundbreaking, representing the beginning of construction for the new resident home followed by a brief reception.
Grate concluded, “Our expansion, complete with updated amenities and full suite of facilities for transitional living gives Sunnybrook a competitive edge to be the most efficient and effective transitional and supervised independent living program in the State of Mississippi. All of us at Sunnybrook recognize and are grateful to our state, local, and county officials for their continued support along with our strong base of donors, volunteers, and valued community partners responsible for making it all possible.”
For more information about the new home for residents and Sunnybrook Children’s Home, please visit www.sunnybrookms.org or contact Ron Veazey at (601) 540-4253 or rveazey@sunnybrookms.org.
