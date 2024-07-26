KAATSU to Showcase Its Groundbreaking Performance and Recovery Technology at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

At the request of the WOA, KAATSU will demonstrate its cutting-edge tech for athletes at OLY House in Paris during the 2024 Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

We are eager to share our innovative tech with the global athletic community and support their pursuit of excellence—both now as competitive athletes and once they retire and wish to age gracefully.” — Steven Munatones

PARIS, FRANCE, July 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAATSU Global has been invited by the World Olympians Association (an International Olympic Committee-recognized organization) to showcase its KAATSU technology at the OLY House in Paris throughout the Olympic Games. This prestigious event will take place from July 26 to August 11 at the historic Fédération Nationale Des Caisses D’Epargne building, where the 10,500 athletes participating in the 2024 Olympic Games can learn and experience KAATSU equipment and protocols that can help optimize their athletic training and recovery.OLY House: A Home Away from HomeEstablished every four years in iconic locations near the Olympic village, the OLY House (5 Rue Masseran, 75007 Paris; www.olyhouse.org ) serves as a home away from home for Olympians, past and current. Open every day between 11:00 am and 11:00 pm from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11, it will provide a relaxed and festive atmosphere with food and drinks while creating a quiet oasis amidst the bustling Games.The impressive OLY House is a historic monument designated by the French Ministry of Culture. At OLY House, Olympians can meet fellow athletes from around the world and attend in-person and online thought-provoking presentations while enjoying networking and parties. Large screen monitors throughout the venue will televise events from every sport, allowing athletes to enjoy watching their teammates and colleagues in real-time.Captivating Talks and Global ConnectionsAdmission to the OLY house is limited to current and former Olympians, as well as a very limited number of companies whose offerings are determined by the WOA to be of critical importance and interest to these athletes. KAATSU Global has been selected to join this elite group.The OLY House will also host visionary panel discussions featuring luminaries from around the world on various topics throughout the Games. These conversations promise to be engaging and insightful, providing valuable perspectives for all attendees.KAATSU: Enhancing Performance and RecoveryKAATSU technology will be introduced and presented at the OLY House, providing an exclusive opportunity for the athletes of the world to explore this cutting-edge performance modality and recovery solution. CEO Steven Munatones and Chief Performance Officer Chris Morgan will represent KAATSU Global and will demonstrate and explain the benefits of KAATSU technology to athletes, coaches, trainers, and administrators.“Several dozens of Olympians are already using KAATSU in Paris, as athletes have been using KAATSU at every Olympics since 1988 in Seoul. Some well-known Olympians include 12-time medalist Dara Torres, 7-time gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, 8-time medalist Apolo Ohno, 5-time medalist Venus Williams, 2-time gold medalist Maddie Musselman, gold medalists Brooks Curry, Michael Andrew, Carmelo Anthony, Franceso Friedrich, Hiroyasu Shimizu, Ryan Held, Laura Wilkinson, and Ana Marcela Cunha, silver medalists Kenny Bednarek, Noriaki Kasai, and Todd Lodwick, Paralympic medalists from Jamal Hill to Matt Torres, and athletes from Japan, Spain, Mexico, Iceland, Hong Kong, Germany, Brazil, Iceland, and China. But introducing KAATSU at the OLY House offers an opportunity for many more athletes to learn how others—ranging from recreational athletes to elite professionals—incrementally improve their performances and accelerate their recovery,” said Munatones.“We are eager to share our innovative technology with the global athletic community and support their pursuit of excellence—both now as competitive athletes and once they retire and wish to age gracefully. The Paris Olympics OLY House display builds upon KAATSU’s many years of success with providing strength training and recovery services to a diversity of people ranging from some of the world’s most acclaimed sports athletes (NHL, NFL, NBA) and Hollywood moguls, to private individuals seeking to improve their quality of life and wellness up to the age of 104. We are also proud and honored to bring KAATSU to this year’s Paralympic Games."Looking Ahead: KAATSU at the Paralympic GamesFollowing the Paris Olympic Games, and in recognition of KAATSU’s wide-ranging applications for disabled athletes, KAATSU will also be showcased to the 4,400 athletes of the 2024 Paralympic Games from Wednesday, August 28 to Sunday, September 8, further extending the reach of this groundbreaking technology.For more information about the Paralympic Games, visit www.paralympic.org/paris-2024 For more information about OLY House, visit www.olyhouse.org For more information about KAATSU and its innovative technology, visit www.kaatsu.com About World Olympians Association:The World Olympians Association (WOA) is an IOC-recognized organization that was ratified in 1996. The WOA's purpose is to support current and retired Olympians worldwide at all stages of their lives. Its offices are located in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and America.

What Is KAATSU?