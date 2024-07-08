KAATSU Teams Up with Truemed to Enhance Payment Options with HSA and FSA Eligibility
KAATSU’s new accessibility through HSA and FSA accounts offers healthcare options previously unavailable to consumers to fight age-related muscle loss and maintain our health and vitality.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAATSU, the creator of an innovative, patented vascular strengthening method, is entering into a strategic partnership with Truemed. Customers will now be able to purchase KAATSU products using their Health Savings Accounts (HSA) or Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), providing substantial savings by utilizing pre-tax income.
“KAATSU isn’t just a niche product for Olympic athletes, special forces soldiers, and affluent biohackers,” says CEO Steven Munatones. “Our technology has been shown to pass on significant health benefits to nearly everyone, no matter their background, age, or fitness level. KAATSU’s new accessibility through HSA and FSA accounts offers healthcare options previously unavailable to consumers to fight age-related muscle loss and maintain our health and vitality through our advanced years.”
KAATSU Global has evolved from a visionary concept used exclusively in Japan among its aging population to a global phenomenon, serving a diverse clientele ranging from professional athletes and military personnel, to seniors, physical therapists, orthopedic specialists, and doctors in multiple disciplines.
Its patented, pneumatic AirBands—worn on the upper arms or legs—briefly and incrementally modify venous blood flow to create physiological effects that have been shown to enhance performance, aid recovery, and improve metabolic health.
Supported by hundreds of published peer-reviewed studies, KAATSU's equipment boosts muscle mass, cardiovascular performance, and has even been shown to prevent orthopedic degradation.
With over 20 million sessions conducted in 70 countries, KAATSU is FDA Class I Registered and acclaimed by longevity experts like Dr. Peter Attia and Dr. Dale Bredesen, elite athletes, and seniors aiming for graceful aging.
FSA and HSA Partner Truemed is no less impressive, revolutionizing the way that patients can use their pre-tax dollars to invest in their own health. By creating a streamlined process for accessing HSA and FSA accounts, Truemed enables patients to receive a net saving of up to 40% on metabolically healthy items like exercise, supplements, healthy food, and sleep wellness products. HSA/FSA accounts are a $140 billion pot of tax-free cash that Truemed helps Americans unlock to buy items that genuinely contribute to their health. Learn more at Truemed.com
“Adding KAATSU devices to Truemed’s offerings will make our technology more accessible to people across the country at an even lower price,” says Munatones. “KAATSU may be well known in certain niche segments, but our partnership with Truemed will help introduce KAATSU to a much broader audience.”
To learn more about how you can purchase KAATSU products with your HSA or FSA, visit www.kaatsu.com/hsa-fsa
