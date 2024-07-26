The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Dr Duncan R Copp & The Paddington Dental Surgery Shares The Growth Of Their Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year was fantastic at The Paddington Dental Surgery. Dr Duncan R Copp & the firm has achieved so much which opened the gates for them to expand their team and grow to the next level in the domain at Sydney. Dr Duncan added honour to the firm by winning the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence and the award for the Master Esthetic Restorative Dentistry from the prestigious Interdisciplinary Dental Education Academy, San Francisco. It was double for Dr Duncan & the firm. Here are the key elements that has helped the firm achieve the feat,
State-of-the-Art Technology For Comfort & Precision
The Paddington Dental Surgery has invested in the latest dental technologies, including advanced imaging systems and minimally invasive techniques. These innovations ensure that their procedures are not only more success-oriented but also significantly more comfortable for their patients, making recovery time less and ensuring maximum comfort.
Premium Patient Experience and Convenience
Patient care protocols and online booking system at the firm ensures scheduling appointments are more convenient and visits more streamlined. Patients now benefit from shorter waiting times, a warm and welcoming environment from their professional team and the ability to manage their appointments with ease, reflecting our commitment to exceptional patient care.
Comprehensive Care with Personalised Treatment Plans
Their practice has expanded to include more comprehensive dental care options, such as treatment plans that cater to each patient’s unique needs. This holistic approach ensures that their patients receive tailored care that addresses their specific dental health goals, resulting in better outcomes and higher satisfaction.
All these efforts from the firm and the expertise of experts like Dr Duncan R Copp helped the fir to grow as one of the renowned dental firms in the Sydney region.
Expanding & Achieving Team At The Paddington Dental Surgery
>> The Paddington Dental Surgery is pleased to announce that Dr. Joanna Seppelt has joined their team recently. Dr Seppelt brings over two decades of experience to their practice, having offered sought-after conservative and preventative dentistry treatments to patients in the Eastern Suburbs of Sydney for many years. Through this practical training, she has been able to create enduring connections with numerous patients, who appreciate her for her exceptional ability to communicate and her caring manner.
>> Their in-house orthodontist Dr. John Rosa has been busy not only caring for our patients, but has recently been giving more orthodontic lectures to dentist's to improve their orthodontic skills. Dr John studied orthodontics extensively before coming to their office at The Paddington Dental Surgery from Brazil. He possesses a Bachelor's degree in Dentistry and Orthodontic Training, along with a Master's degree in Orthodontic Research, and is presently completing his Master's degree in Dentofacial Orthodontics. Prior to relocating to Sydney and obtaining his dental degree in Australia in 2016, he worked as a professor of Orthodontics at the University of Extremo Sul Catarinense in Brazil.
This is only a glimpse of many achievements by the firm in the recent past. All the accolades and awards have given a fresh energy for the firm to work even harder and provide top notch service to people who choose them.
Painfree, full mouth reconstruction, sterilisation, holistic dentistry, sedation, sleep apnea, neuromuscular, discoloured teeth, braces, invisalign, gum lift, spaces, contouring, whitening, veneers, implants, missing teeth, orthodontics, bridges, mercury filling removal, cosmetic, dentures, tmj pain, children, root canal, wisdom teeth, tooth coloured fillings, bleaching & gum disease are some of the services one can expect from Dr Duncan R Copp & The Paddington Dental Surgery.
Dr Duncan R Copp
