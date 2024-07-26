NSW EPA investigating allegations of falsified sample results

The EPA understands that part of Mr Child’s role was to test potential development sites and then make environmental assessments for clients as part of development applications to local councils.

We seized more than 10,000 pieces of data and have finished reviewing 2,460 files and are investigating alleged falsified samples.

Following a review of all available data, the EPA confirms that there are no immediate risks to public health and safety. The analysis revealed no history of contamination or exposure pathways that could affect people’s health.

From this review, we have identified 135 different sites that have been the subject of alleged falsified reports. These include:

24 early childhood education and care services

18 residential properties

8 industrial/ commercial sites

1 school

84 sites yet to be developed

As a priority, the EPA has begun visiting the 24 childcare centres today to discuss the issues with the operators.

We are notifying all councils that may have relied on reports produced by Mr Child in approving development applications, and will continue to provide advice and support as they review their records for these sites.

Anyone who has engaged N G Child & Associates to undertake environmental assessments as part of a development application is encouraged to contact the EPA or their relevant local council for advice.

We will endeavour to update our website with information at 10.30am and 5pm each day.

A full list of affected sites and councils that the EPA is working with can be found at the link below:

https://www.epa.nsw.gov.au/working-together/community-engagement/updates-on-issues/investigation-into-alleged-falsified-sampling-results

This incident is not related to the asbestos in mulch investigation.