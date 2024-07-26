RELEASE: HAWAIʻI OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH BARON APP INC., D/B/A CAMEO, FOR VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAWS

Submit Release
Posted on Jul 25, 2024 in News Releases

July 24, 2024

 

HAWAIʻI OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH BARON APP INC., D/B/A CAMEO, FOR VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAWS

 

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection (OCP), on behalf of the state of Hawaiʻi, today announced a 30-state settlement with Baron App, Inc., d/b/a Cameo, resolving the states’ investigation into Cameo’s oversight of policies and practices regarding videos made using its app.

The investigation found potential violations of states’ consumer protection statutes and the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Endorsement Guides’ paid advertiser disclosure requirements. The states allege that Cameo failed to provide appropriate disclosures to consumers purchasing personalized video business messages and failed to provide refunds to users who paid to use the business Cameo feature, but mistakenly signed up for personal message Cameos, which are less expensive than business Cameos.

As part of the agreed settlement, Cameo will establish and maintain programs and policies to help ensure that users of its website and mobile applications comply with all applicable state and federal laws including the FTC’s Endorsement Guides. Cameo will implement a watermark system for paid advertisements; implement a system for legal disclosures to and acknowledgements from all celebrities and consumers; monitor paid advertisements for compliance and establish reporting mechanisms for noncompliant Cameo videos.

“This settlement represents a significant step in ensuring transparency and accountability in digital platforms,” shares OCP Executive Director, Mana Moriarty. “By enforcing compliance with state and federal laws, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding consumers and promoting fairness in the marketplace.”

The Attorneys General of Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas led the multistate settlement. The final settlement was also joined by Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the Hawaiʻi Office of Consumer Protection.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Communications Officer

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

Office: 808-586-7582

