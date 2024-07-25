Governor Abbott Announces Two Counties Added To Automatic SNAP Benefit Replacements

TEXAS, July 25 - July 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval to automatically provide replacement benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Fort Bend and Washington counties. With this federal approval, SNAP recipients in 20 counties are now eligible for automatic SNAP replacement benefits.



“As Texans continue to recover following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, eligible Texans in Fort Bend and Washington counties will be able to have their SNAP benefits automatically replaced for food that was lost or destroyed during Hurricane Beryl,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for working tirelessly with our federal partners to ensure resources and assistance are provided to impacted communities so Texans can put fresh, healthy food on the table.”



“As we’ve continued to monitor the damages from Hurricane Beryl, we identified two additional counties eligible to receive SNAP benefit replacements,” said Texas HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. “We’re grateful we can provide support to families that need our help.”



The approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services applies to SNAP recipients in Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton counties.



SNAP recipients in these 20 counties will automatically receive a percentage of their July benefit allotment on their Lone Star Card by July 30.



Recipients may request additional benefits up to their full monthly allotment by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting Option 8. They can also download Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits). Completed forms must be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 877-447-2839. In addition, recipients can apply in person at a local benefits office.



SNAP recipients in other counties impacted by Hurricane Beryl can request SNAP replacement benefits. For more information, visit the HHSC Receiving Disaster Assistance page.



Any Texan in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com, or can use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits. To find local resources, such as food or shelter, dial 2-1-1 and select Option 1.

