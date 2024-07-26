Missourians Impacted by May Severe Storms Can Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance. Here’s How.

Kansas City, MO – Missourians in 10 counties impacted by the severe weather and flooding from May 19 – May 27 are immediately eligible to apply for assistance to help support their disaster recovery. It’s free, and as easy as a 20-minute phone call or a click online.

President Biden made the federal assistance available Tuesday when he approved a Major Disaster Declaration request from Governor Mike Parson to help with eligible costs associated with the May severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

The assistance, under FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, is available to eligible homeowners, renters and self-employed business owners in Barry, Butler, Carter, Howell, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard and Texas counties.

Here’s how to apply:

FEMA works with each household on a case-by-case basis. When you apply for assistance, please have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Types of FEMA Assistance

FEMA Individual Assistance offers a range of grants to those affected by disasters who are uninsured or underinsured and determined to be eligible for federal aid based on the type of damage sustained, when the damage occurred and whether federal disaster assistance is available in their area. FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs Assistance: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation. Displacement Assistance : Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit. Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help repair or replace a primary residence damaged by the disaster. The money also can help with pre-existing damage to parts of your house where the disaster caused further damage.

Money to help repair or replace a primary residence damaged by the disaster. The money also can help with pre-existing damage to parts of your house where the disaster caused further damage. Rental Assistance: Money that can be used to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Money that can be used to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster. Personal Property : Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This also can include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This also can include money for books, uniforms, tools, medical equipment and other items required for school or work, including self-employment. Child Care: Money to help pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Money to help pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster. Transportation: Money to help repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle to use.

Money to help repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don’t have another vehicle to use. Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Public Assistance:

FEMA Public Assistance for the same May 19-27 storms also was authorized for governmental entities and certain nonprofit organizations in 15 Missouri counties to help repair or replace eligible disaster-damaged infrastructure such as roads, bridges, government facilities, parks, utilities and more.

The designated counties are: Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Howell, Madison, McDonald, New Madrid, Oregon, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, and Texas.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will hold briefings next week for local governments and nonprofit agencies to begin the process of applying for disaster assistance.