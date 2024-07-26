FEMA Supporting Multiple Disasters in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – FEMA is supporting the recovery efforts of multiple disasters in Kentucky. Disaster survivors affected by multiple disasters should apply with FEMA separately for each individual disaster. When applying for FEMA assistance, be sure to specify the damage and the date it occurred to ensure you are applying under the correct declaration number.

Homeowners and renters in Greenup and Whitley counties can apply for federal assistance under:

DR-4782-KY for the April 2 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

DR-4804-KY for the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

When two or more disasters are declared in the same state, FEMA ensures survivors receive all eligible assistance while preventing a duplication of federal benefits. If you have property damage or loss from the April 2 severe incident, and then again from the May 21-27 severe incident, you will need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.

Homeowners and renters who were affected by DR-4804-KY have 60 days after the President declared the disaster on July 23 to apply for property loss or damage caused by the May 21-27 incident.

While the application deadline has passed for DR-4782-KY, homeowners and renters who still need to apply with FEMA for the April 2 incident may request a late application no later than Sept. 19.

Survivors in the designated counties who have disaster-caused damage or loss from either storm can apply for federal disaster assistance in several ways:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight EST.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA mobile app.

Assistance from FEMA may include grants for temporary housing while you are unable to live in your home, such as temporary housing assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs for both owners and renters, and grants for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and other miscellaneous items.

FEMA assistance may also be provided for repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes that serve as the household’s primary residence, including privately owned access routes, such as driveways, roads or bridges.

Applicants should keep their current contact information on file with FEMA as the agency may need to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and cannot compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

Go to YouTube: FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance.