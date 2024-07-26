ACEL Power and Petawatts partnership to revolutionize electric leisure boating across the Okanagan
VERNON, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petawatts Auto Marine LTD. (Vernon, BC) and ACEL Power Inc. (Vancouver, BC) have formed a strategic partnership to revolutionize electric leisure boating across the Okanagan region. By combining cutting-edge electric propulsion systems with classic boating traditions, the two companies will create a sustainable and efficient electric boating experience.
The partnership combines the values of classic vehicles like design, look, feel, sturdiness and materials with the most advanced battery and electric drivetrain technology. Preserving not only the environment, but also the best craftsmanship traditions and precious family memories, Petawatts and ACEL Power believe in building durable, useful, and fun electric vehicles.
Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. is electro-fitting recreational vehicles including boats, RVs and cars and also installs electric propulsion systems to new boat hulls. Combining classic design and materials with state of the art electric components offers a unique and stylish outdoors experience.
“Combining classic boating traditions, craftsmanship and cutting edge technology is our passion. We want our kids and the following generations to experience a new boating lifestyle without fumes and spills, enjoying BC lakes in style with silent and maintenance free electric boats.” says Attila Molnar, founder of Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.
“I am a long time admirer of classic boats and cars and at the same time I am quite a nerd too, interested in advanced technologies. I believe that this partnership with ACEL Power Inc. enables us to join the best of two distinct worlds and offer unforgettable experiences for boating enthusiasts.” he added.
ACEL Power designs and manufactures electric outboard engines that are set to redefine the marine industry. The ACEL Intelligent Electric Series represents a revolutionary innovation in Electric Propulsion Technology, offering a comprehensive solution with seamlessly integrated components, including an Outboard Motor, Customizable Battery System, Intelligent Power Supply, Digital Throttle, Smart Charger, Smart Key, and an Onboard Computer with an intuitive touch screen. ACEL Power currently offers 50Hp and 75Hp models and is taking pre-orders for 150Hp and 250Hp models, scheduled for mass production in fall 2024.
“ACEL motors represent a perfect blend of sustainability and power, offering a high-performing, zero-emission solution that significantly mitigates the environmental impact of the marine industry. Our motors are game changers," says Anthont Liu, CEO and Co-founder of ACEL Power.
"Easy to install and maintain, our motors come with customizable battery options. Our goal is to not only electrify the marine space but also digitalize it, elevating the ultimate boating experience for users.” he added.
About Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. Attila Molnar, founder and CEO spent the last two years traveling across Canada, Alaska, the USA and Mexico in an RV with his family. He found the perfect location in Vernon, BC following his passion to electro-fit classic boats, RVs and cars.
Petawatts is servicing Vernon, Lake County, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and the whole Okanagan Valley as a dealer and installation partner of ACEL Power Inc. Visit https://petawatts.ca to learn more.
About ACEL Power ACEL Power, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, designs and manufactures electric outboard propulsion systems, leading the marine landscape with innovation and sustainability. Noted for its first mass-produced 50 and 75 HP electric motors, ACEL Power is committed to shaping a sustainable future through a smart electric ecosystem.
ACEL envisions a future deeply intertwined with software solutions set to elevate boating experiences, and redefine industry standards. Leveraging patented technology and advanced integration, ACEL Power is propelling the industry towards a cleaner, more efficient, and intelligently connected landscape. Visit www.acelpower.com to learn more.
For all enquiries about the partnership please contact Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. at info@petawatts.ca
