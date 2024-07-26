Raffles Makkah Palace Awarded First Green Globe Certification
Achieving Green Globe certification has marked progress in the hotel’s journey towards sustainable operations and adherence to environmental standards.
At Raffles Makkah Palace, we understand that true luxury lies in harmony with the environment.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Raffles Makkah Palace in Saudi Arabia their inaugural certification. Raffles Makkah Palace, Saudi Arabia is an exclusive all-suite hotel with spectacular views of the Grand Mosque and the Kaaba, drawing inspiration from the heritage, culture and faith of the Middle East.
— Edoardo Giuntoli, General Manager, Raffles Makkah Palace
Achieving the Green Globe certification was significant for Raffles Makkah Palace as it marked progress in the hotel’s journey towards sustainable operations and adherence to environmental standards. It also acknowledges steps taken so far to integrate eco-friendly practices across the entire property.
"At Raffles Makkah Palace, we understand that true luxury lies in harmony with the environment. Our recent achievement in attaining Green Globe certification for our sustainable efforts is a milestone towards offering a guest experience that is both inspiring and respectful of the planet. Each step we take on this journey is helping to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” said Edoardo Giuntoli, General Manager, Raffles Makkah Palace.
Effective waste management strategies are a key challenge for the hotel. An Orbisk Food Waste System has been integrated to manage kitchen operations more efficiently and is part of the property’s broader commitment to sustainable practices. The AI system has reduced food waste and its environmental impact. In addition, Raffles Makkah Palace has started a campaign targeting the elimination of single-use plastics and moved away from using single-use plastics in guest-facing areas with the adoption of green alternatives.
As a Raffles hotel, the property follows a sustainability plan that includes reducing its footprint through responsible sourcing of food and other supplies, and supporting local entrepreneurs. Raffles Makkah Palace provides access to enterprises including handicrafts, food and beverages, cultural performances and other goods and services that are offered directly to guests at shops located within the hotel premises.
Raffles Makkah Palace has also recently announced that a new sustainability manager has been appointed to oversee and help co-ordinate green practices that are initiated and implemented at the hotel.
