SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA REALTOR® DEB POLLOCK EARNS HER MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
I go above and beyond for our Active-Duty service members and their families and, of course, our retired Veterans. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for them.”SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deb Pollock is a classy, elegant, successful and extremely compassionate real estate agent with Signature Real Estate Group in San Clemente, California.
— Deb Pollock
Deb was born in Los Angeles, California, and moved to Mission Viejo, where she graduated from Mission Viejo High School. She attended Orange Coast Community College and then went to Waikiki, Hawaii, for a vacation. She says, “I absolutely fell in love with Hawaii. The tropical beaches were breathtaking, the people were wonderful, the restaurants were fabulous, and the lifestyle was laid back and ideal for me. I loved it all, so I moved there and enrolled at the Hawaii School of Business and received my Associate’s Degree in Business.”
Deb began to miss her family and decided to move back to San Clemente, where she worked as a waitress in a local bar. This is where she met the love of her life, Jack. “It was love at first sight. He was a gorgeous, wonderful person and had a great body. He was in great shape. Everybody loved him and called him ‘Happy Jack.’ We met in July and got married in September. I also started real estate school, but it wasn’t for me at the time. Looking back, I think I was too immature, and I liked to party, so I went back to work at the bar!”
Jack and Deb owned and operated a company called ‘Jack Pollock Steele.’ She says, “It was a certified woman-owned business. I was the owner and Jack was the President. We did a lot of work on military bases, reinforcing the steel on houses and other foundations. We did this for 35 years and then the economy crashed in 2008 and it shut our business down.”
Deb began working at a mortgage company as a wholesale Account Executive at Optimum and Homecomings. “I sold mortgage programs to mortgage brokers, but then it seemed that all the banks and mortgage companies went out of business. It was horrible, so I got back into real estate and specialized in REO’s and short sales. I loved selling homes and I truly cared about my customers. I was efficient and communicative and did very well.”
Deb’s father was a General Contractor who built spec homes and her mother decorated them, then they sold them, very much akin to flipping houses in today’s parlance. “Because of that experience with my parents, I have a keen eye for making a house a home and I’m very knowledgeable about mortgages. I believe I offer a great deal more than many other realtors and I’m always eager to help, whether it’s buying or selling.”
Deb and Jack have two children, Cory and Jackie. Cory is a Commercial Airline Pilot at JSX Airlines. “When he was little, he was a go-cart racer and as he got older, he was so good that he had sponsorships, but when the economy tanked everything changed. The sponsorships went away, it all came to an end, and he said, ‘I think I want to be a pilot.’ So, I loaned him $100,000 to go to flight school, and now he’s doing what he loves to do. He got married and has three children who live only 20 minutes away from me, so I am very blessed to be able to spend quality time with my grandchildren. Jackie is a Sales Rep for Options HVAC Company, and he is married and has two kids, but they live about an hour away, so I don’t get to see them as much. Of course, I am extremely proud of both of my sons. They are hardworking, good people and I love them immensely.”
Deb bought a mobile home outright at a spectacular location on the 2nd tee of the golf course. The community has an active clubhouse filled with amenities, including a swimming pool, covered spa, sauna, billiards and cards rooms, a library, wood shop and a full kitchen to support the numerous activities in this bustling community. She especially loves all the plants that surround her and the beautiful atmosphere where her beloved dogs go out and play. “I love living here. San Clemente offers plenty of activities for all ages, world class beaches, a stunning ocean view hiking trail, excellent dining, a terrific nightlife, and boutique shopping which makes this city a hidden gem. It impresses visitors with its rich history, surfing culture, unlimited sunshine, and a charming, small-town vibe. I would never live anywhere else, which makes it so exciting for me to share its beauty with people who are moving here.”
Deb earned her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification because she wanted to help the Veterans who serve our country. “They keep us safe, protect our freedoms, and they put their lives on the line daily for the United States of America. I have tremendous respect for them. I know what it takes to get a Veteran a nice property, which they richly deserve. Many Veterans who relocate to Southern California know nothing about the area, the schools or the good and bad neighborhoods. I go above and beyond for our Active-Duty service members and their families and, of course, our retired Veterans. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for them.”
Deb serves the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field San Clemente Island (SCI) and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Surrounding cities that she serves include Oceanside, Murietta, Menifee, Dana Point, San Juan Capistrano, Riverside and Palm Springs.
