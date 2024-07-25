Farmers build momentum on new water agreement

Governor encouraged by progress at farmers and water users meeting Wednesday in Pocatello

Pocatello, Idaho – Governor Brad Little and Lt. Governor Scott Bedke commented today on Idaho farmers’ continued progress to strike a new agreement to maintain control of our water and protect agriculture and water rights.

The chairmen of the groundwater and surface water users met in Pocatello Wednesday to negotiate an improved mitigation plan. Governor Little’s Executive Order 2024-06, the Protecting Idaho Water Sovereignty Act, and a short-term agreement the water users agreed to in June tasked the groups with creating a mitigation plan by Oct. 1, 2024.

“Farmers working together is always better than a government-imposed solution. The groups’ work in Pocatello is a testament to the ingenuity of farmers, ranchers, groundwater districts, and canal managers. There is still a lot of hard work to do but if this collaboration continues then Idahoans can create a lasting solution that keeps eastern Idaho’s economy strong while preserving the aquifer for future generations,” Governor Little said.

Lt. Governor Bedke and Idaho Water Resource Board Chairman Jeff Raybould facilitated the discussions in conjunction with the Governor’s Office, water users, and other interested stakeholders.

“These ongoing conversations between our water users are so crucial because we’re trying to plan for the need now and the need for the future. While there are still plenty of issues to work out, we know where we want to end up – to maintain our strong agricultural economy throughout the state. The stakeholders are talking to one another and everyone is committed to making ‘big problems’ into ‘smaller problems’ so that all our ag producers can flourish,” Lt. Governor Bedke said.

The group will meet again in early August to continue creating an improved mitigation plan. The Groundwater Management Plan Advisory Committee will meet Aug. 2 to continue their work to meet the Sept. 1, 2024, deadline as outlined in the Governor’s executive order.