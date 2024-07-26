Submit Release
FOMO.AI LAUNCHES AI MARKETING TOOLS PLATFORM, BOOSTING EFFICIENCY BY 40+%

logo for FOMO.ai

FOMO.ai Logo, AI Marketing

New AI-powered platform helps marketers and business owners create human-like content significantly faster.

DENVER, CO, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOMO.ai today announced the launch of its comprehensive Tools platform, a suite of AI-powered solutions designed to improve marketers' and business owners' approaches to content creation and marketing.

Recent research by McKinsey indicates that marketing and sales are among the business functions with the highest potential for AI impact, with up to 75% of time spent on content creation and personalization potentially automated. FOMO.ai's platform directly addresses this opportunity, offering a range of Tools that leverage advanced capabilities to streamline marketing processes.

Dax Hamman, CEO of FOMO.ai, explained the platform's significance: "Business owners & marketers are under immense pressure to produce more content across more channels than ever before. Our goal with this platform is to empower marketers to do more with less while overcoming the quality challenges usually associated with AI. Automating time-consuming tasks enables marketing teams to focus on strategy and creativity, ultimately driving better business results."

A blind study conducted by FOMO.ai further validates the platform's effectiveness. The study found that 86% of participants thought humans wrote FOMO.ai’s content.

FOMO.ai plans to continue adding more Tools and enhancing each Tool's capabilities. "We're just scratching the surface of what's possible with AI," Hamman said. "Our roadmap includes Tools for every part of marketing and other business functions like negotiation, data analysis, and business coaching.”

As an example of how the Tools work, this press release was written with the help of the FOMO.ai Press Release Writer Tool in less than 5 minutes.

Visit FOMO.ai for more information about FOMO.ai and the new Marketing Tools platform or to request a demo.

About FOMO.ai: Founded in 2023, FOMO.ai is actively turning the hype of AI-powered ideas into practical, effective solutions. The company's mission is to democratize access to advanced marketing tools, enabling businesses of all sizes to compete effectively.

