Waya Health Showcases Immersive Technology for Sports & Rehab at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games
Supporting the Veteran Community Through Virtual and Extended RealityNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG), the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event for military Veterans, provides a platform for Veterans to engage in athletic competition and camaraderie. Waya Health, a leader in patient-centered virtual reality technology (VR), is honored to be present for the 2024 National Veteran’s Wheelchair Games.
Waya Health showcased its innovative immersive technology designed to enhance the health and well-being of Veterans. The company created specific VR applications for the NVWG, like VR Bocce, after getting feedback from Veterans as a future avenue for e-sport competitions. Other applications include archery, fishing, and bowling in VR designed to cater to a wide range of Veteran interests.
In line with the NVWG, Waya Health’s immersive technology allows Veterans to partake in adaptive activities and community building like never before. It also serves as a powerful conduit for physical and mental rehabilitation efforts for Veterans.
“It was an incredible experience” said George G., one of the many Veterans who tried Waya Health’s system at the NVWG, “I can really see and feel how this technology can help Veterans be active and stay connected with each other even if they are hundreds of miles apart. Very cool!”
Waya Health’s participation underscores its commitment to improving the lives of Veterans through cutting-edge technology. By integrating VR/XR into the NVWG, Waya Health aims to provide Veterans with unique opportunities for engagement, healing, and growth.
About the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG)
The National Veterans Wheelchair Games is the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event for military Veterans, showcasing their resilience and promoting respect and opportunities for people with disabilities. Open to U.S. Veterans with amputations, spinal cord injuries, or other medical conditions, it features hundreds of heroes from WWII through the post-9/11 era. The Wheelchair Games was started by Department of Veterans Affairs in 1981.
About Waya Health:
Waya Health is a pioneering company in the field of immersive health technology, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals through innovative VR and AR solutions. With capabilities spanning rehabilitation, pain management, mental health, and next-generation remote care, Waya Health aims to transform healthcare by leveraging the power of immersive technology.
