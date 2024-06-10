VA Awards Wellovate as Finalist in AI Tech Sprint Competition
Pioneers in Extended Reality, Wellovate Advances AI Technology for Veteran Care and Healthcare WorkersBOONE, NC, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellovate team, makers of the Waya® Health technology platform, are excited to share that they have been awarded as a finalist in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tech Sprint competition.
The VA’s AI Tech Sprints provide novel approaches in innovation to meet the needs of veterans and the health care workers who serve them. This three-month long competition had over 200 applicants focusing on developing AI technologies aimed at addressing health care worker burnout by reducing administrative burden. Wellovate was awarded as a finalist in the Community Care Document Processing category.
“We are incredibly honored and thrilled to be recognized as finalists in the VA Tech Sprint AI competition. It is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it fuels our passion to continue innovating in the healthcare space. Our goal has always been to enhance the quality of care for patients and their care teams - this milestone brings us one step closer to making that a reality” states Dr. Rahul Patel, Vice President of Wellovate.
Healthcare worker burnout is a pervasive and critical issue facing our nation. In addition to individual worker mental health and well-being, it is significant contributor to staffing shortages and turnovers, which ultimately effects patient care. Novel technologies that can lower worker burnout will be essential in maintaining and improving the quality of care for everyone.
About Wellovate
Wellovate is a pioneer in patient-centered immersive technology with its proprietary Waya® Health platform. Founded by clinicians, our team has an intimate understanding of the challenges of healthcare. Our goal is to develop next generation technologies like virtual reality and artificial intelligence to improve the lives of patients and clinicians in a way that is impactful, cost-effective, and versatile.
