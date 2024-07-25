Nearly 90% of B.C. communities have adopted small-scale multi-unit housing legislation

CANADA, July 25 - Provincial legislation to fix outdated zoning rules and create more small-scale multi-unit homes (row homes, triplexes and townhouses) has now been adopted into local bylaws, or will soon be adopted, by almost 90% of communities throughout B.C., paving the way for more housing options for people with middle incomes.

"People expect governments to work together to tackle the housing crisis and provide more homes for people,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. "We are encouraged that the vast majority of local governments have worked hard to adopt much-needed provincial legislation to fix old zoning rules and deliver the types of homes that people need.”

Out of 188 local governments in B.C., 162 have adopted the small-scale multi-unit legislation by passing local bylaws, with another nine communities actively working to adopt the legislation.

Local governments were required to make changes to zoning bylaws by June 30, 2024, to allow either a minimum of one secondary suite or detached accessory dwelling unit; a minimum of three to four dwelling units; or a minimum of six dwelling units in areas near bus stops with frequent transit service, depending on location.

Fifteen communities have requested a formal extension on adopting the legislation beyond the June 30, 2024, deadline. Those requests are being reviewed by the Province. Two communities, the District of Wells and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, have been granted an extension due to recent or current impacts of wildfire and evacuation orders.

One community, the District of West Vancouver, rejected passing bylaw amendments and is currently not in compliance with small-scale multi-unit housing legislation. This community has been sent a 30-day non-compliance notice. At the end of that 30 days, a ministerial order could be issued.

A full listing of bylaw compliance and requested extensions by community is available in backgrounders.

In the coming months, the Province will evaluate the implementation of the legislation by local governments to ensure its success in helping to deliver more small-scale multi-unit homes.

In November 2023, the Province passed housing legislation to help deliver more small-scale multi-unit housing in communities throughout British Columbia. In December 2023, the Province also provided local governments with regulations and a policy manual to support the implementation of the legislation with a deadline for local governments to amend local bylaws by June 30, 2024.

Small-scale multi-unit housing creates more options for the kinds of housing people are looking for, whether it is seniors looking to downsize while staying in their neighbourhoods, or young families searching for more attainable homes with outdoor spaces for pets, children and gardens.

This initiative is part of the Province’s Homes for People action plan to deliver more homes in B.C., building on its historic $19-billion housing investment. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway for people in B.C.

Quotes:

Tom Dyas, mayor of Kelowna –

“Kelowna’s been successfully doing infill housing for some time: we know it’s efficient, has attractive designs and provides diversity in housing supply for residents. With our existing policies aligned, it enabled us to update our bylaws quickly to comply with Bill 44 and expand our infill housing for even more lots to now be zoned in our suburban and core areas. But we need to ensure infrastructure, transit and services keep pace with delivering more homes. We look forward to collaborating with senior levels of government to ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place to support this much-needed housing.”

Amy Nugent, executive director, Urbanarium –

“The 2018 Urbanarium competition on the missing middle provided potential policy recommendations for densifying single-family neighbourhoods. We commend the provincial government for advancing initiatives that support small-scale multi-unit housing to help address the housing crisis. This forward-thinking approach is fostering diverse and affordable housing options essential for sustainable urban growth and better quality of life.”

Akua Schatz, chair, Small Housing BC –

“Small-scale multi-unit housing is a critical solution to the housing crisis offering a practical and scalable way to increase housing availability that fits existing neighbourhoods. By integrating more houseplexes and accessory dwelling units, we can provide more attainable housing options, helping to meet the urgent needs of families and individuals. Small Housing is committed to providing industry and planners with the tools to create the housing we desperately need."

Quick Facts:

There are 161 municipalities and 27 regional districts currently operating in B.C.

As of July 23, 2024, 162 local governments had passed compliant bylaws and nine more are actively working toward compliance.

If local governments were facing extraordinary circumstances, such as local states of emergency or needing to address pressing infrastructure deficiencies, they were able to apply for an extension to the June 30, 2024, compliance deadline.

If extension applications are rejected, local governments will have 90 days from the date of the rejection letter to comply and implement updated bylaws.

The Ministry of Housing retained a group of leading economic and planning experts to analyze what impacts the new framework for more SSMU homes and designed transit-oriented development (TOD) areas could have in B.C.

The findings from the analysis found that small-scale multi-unit and transit-oriented development could lead to between 216,000 and 293,00 additional net-new housing units for people in British Columbia over the next 10 years.

It’s important to note that modelling of future scenarios cannot account for unforeseen circumstances, the changing nature of housing, real estate markets and other factors.

Learn More:

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To see a map of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C., visit: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

Three backgrounders follow.