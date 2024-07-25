Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,651 in the last 365 days.

CrowdStrike Outage Restored

Thursday, July 25, 2024 | 04:10pm

NASHVILLE – We are happy to announce that the recent outage caused by CrowdStrike on Thursday, July 18, 2024, has been successfully resolved across the Tennessee state government.

Through a remarkable joint effort between the Tennessee National Guard and the Department of Finance & Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Division, state government services were manually restored to operational status within a few days.

“All of our agencies demonstrated generous collaboration as our tech teams and the National Guard worked around the clock to ensure the vast majority of our citizen-facing government services were back online by the end of last weekend,” Department of Finance and Administration, Strategic Technology Solutions Chief Information Officer Stephanie Dedmon said. “Over the last few days, our focus has been two-fold: confirming our employee-facing systems and applications are also back online and conducting re-validations of our services across the state to ensure optimal functionality.”

Like many other organizations worldwide, the state utilizes a third-party vendor, CrowdStrike, for cybersecurity monitoring and was negatively impacted by its programming update last week.

You just read:

CrowdStrike Outage Restored

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more