CrowdStrike Outage Restored

NASHVILLE – We are happy to announce that the recent outage caused by CrowdStrike on Thursday, July 18, 2024, has been successfully resolved across the Tennessee state government.

Through a remarkable joint effort between the Tennessee National Guard and the Department of Finance & Administration’s Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) Division, state government services were manually restored to operational status within a few days.

“All of our agencies demonstrated generous collaboration as our tech teams and the National Guard worked around the clock to ensure the vast majority of our citizen-facing government services were back online by the end of last weekend,” Department of Finance and Administration, Strategic Technology Solutions Chief Information Officer Stephanie Dedmon said. “Over the last few days, our focus has been two-fold: confirming our employee-facing systems and applications are also back online and conducting re-validations of our services across the state to ensure optimal functionality.”

Like many other organizations worldwide, the state utilizes a third-party vendor, CrowdStrike, for cybersecurity monitoring and was negatively impacted by its programming update last week.