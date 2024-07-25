What They Are Saying in Wyoming and the West… Continued Support for Barrasso-Manchin Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024

Petroleum Association of Wyoming President Pete Obermueller: “This legislation represents a significant step forward in ensuring that our industry can operate more efficiently, quickly and transparently. By addressing the issues of federal oversight, lease nominations, and fees, this bill supports responsible resource development and respects the rights of private landowners.” Western Energy Alliance: “Western Energy Alliance thanks Chairman Manchin and Ranking Member Barrasso for permitting reform that enables access to more of the nation’s energy resources, particularly on federal lands, and helps to reduce energy inflation. Oil and natural gas require multiple federal approvals for everything from exploration and leasing to drilling, transportation, and export, and this bill reduces many points of bureaucratic delay and red tape. We are excited about this bipartisan effort to remove impediments to production and improve the delivery of energy to all Americans.” Utah Petroleum Association: “Utah Petroleum Association applauds Senators Barrasso and Manchin for introducing the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024. Utah has abundant oil and gas reserves, unfortunately with a significant proportion under federal land. Our potential development of those resources is frequently stymied by a wildly inconsistent, laborious and often draconian federal permitting system. We are hopeful that Congress and the President recognize that development of domestic oil and gas resources in places like Utah are good for the economy, good for the environment, and good for foreign policy. The United States has the most robust set of environmental protections in the world, and emboldening development of our own resources is not only good for our citizens, but for our allies abroad as well. Thank you Senator Barrasso and Senator Manchin for your efforts in reforming our federal permitting process.” North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness: